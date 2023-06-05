With five international centuries, a double hundred in ODI and four centuries in the recent IPL 2023 under his belt in just the first six months of the year Shubman Gill seems to be having an unforgettable year. Former Indian players have been so impressed by his form that he’s already being seen in the league with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Jumping on the bandwagon, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has also likened Gill more with Sachin than Kohli, while highlighting the latter’s “weakness” as he recalled his failure during the 2014 England tour.

Speaking to SportsKeeda, Kaif proposed that Gill was batting more like Sachin than Kohli, whose heir-apparent Gill has been said to be.

“Sachin was also a very organized batter. If I compare Sachin and Virat, the latter still has some weaknesses. He was out of form when he went to England (in 2014). James Anderson troubled him a lot outside the off stump and he had not answers to it. He was a total flop in that series,” said Kaif.

“I feel Gill’s technique is similar to Tendulkar. It is very difficult to get him out at this point of time. There seems to be no weakness in his game. Virat and Sachin both are legends. I have played with both, but Kohli has his weaknesses,” he said.

“Gill is on the path of becoming a great like Sachin when it comes to technique and mental strength,” Kaif added.

Gill is at the moment in England preparing for his biggest match so far, the World Test Championship final against Australia from 7-11 June at The Oval. He heads into the big match on the back of a very successful IPL run, where he finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 890 runs in 17 innings.

Also adding to his confidence at the big game against the Aussies would be his century against them in the Border-Gavaskar Test series earlier this year.

