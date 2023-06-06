As India gear up to compete against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final, starting Wednesday (June 7), the focus remains on the pitch.

The tournament will be played in England, which has a reputation for assisting the pacers and Australia already boast of a formidable seam attack.

Team Australia has pacers like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, who can pose a major threat to Indian batters. Additionally, the team also has Scott Boland and Michael Neser, who could be a big challenge.

India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has shared a video on his YouTube channel, where he can be seen having an informal conversation with the pitch doctor (Leez) to understand the pitch at The Oval.

In the 13-minute-long viral clip, the pitch doctor Leez guaranteed that the pitch would be bouncy after the Indian spinner revealed that a few Indian players took a hit while batting at practice pitches.

“We have got the pitch doctor from The Oval responsible for the surface. All right tell me what have you got in store?” Ashwin asked in the video.

“Good Oval pitch,” said Leez.

“Can we expect a nice and bouncy Brett Lee pitch?,” asked Ashwin.

“It will be bouncy, that is one thing I can guarantee,” said Leez.

After the video was shared by Ashwin, cricket fans soon flocked to the comment section with ‘ all the best’ wishes for Team India.

It is India’s second successive final in the WTC and comes after plenty of good performances throughout the 2021-23 cycle, including against England in the UK.

The high-stakes match between India and Australia is expected to be a riveting affair.

