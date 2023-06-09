Saving India the shame of follow-on, the 108-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur was perhaps the best thing for India into the third day of the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Standing at the crease against bowlers like Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, who got the ball to bounce awkwardly from the good length, without taking multiple blows to the body but the duo showed the grit to stick. Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly highlighted the duo’s gutsy stand as a good message for India’s top order which faltered very badly on Thursday.

Speaking at the lunch show on Star Sports, Ganguly said, “They showed it to the dressing room that if you apply and have a little bit of luck then you will be able to score runs on this wicket. Credit to Rahane, he was magnificent. Shardul got battered and bruised early on but he hung in there. He has batted well in the past in England and Australia. It’s a good fightback from India. This is a message to the top order,”

In their reply to Australia’s 469 in their first innings, India could only manage to get 296. Except for 89 and 51 from Rahane and Thakur respectively and Ravindra Jadeja’s 48 runs, none of the Indian batters could do much.

Rahane was just short of what could have been a gritty century before Cameron Green pulled a great catch on a ball Rahane had channelled towards the boundary,

Australia came into bat in their second innings with 173 runs, but had to put up with a very domineering spell by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. David Warner again fell to Siraj after barely breaking the duck.

At Tea on day three Australia were at 23/1 in 11 overs.

