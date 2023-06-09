Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane hoped that the finger injury he sustained on Thursday would not affect his batting should he do so in the second innings of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in London.

On Day 2 of the WTC Final, Rahane was struck on his right hand’s index finger, courtesy an extra bounce delivery from Australia skipper Pat Cummins in the 22nd over of India’s innings. Rahane immediately felt pain and called on the physio for treatment. Just moments later, after being briefly treated by the physio, Rahane was good to continue.

And on Friday, the 35-year-old scored 89, while notching up his 26th Test fifty. Rahane was involved in a 71-run stand and a century stand with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur respectively.

“Painful but quite manageable (blow to his finger). Don’t think it’ll affect batting (in the second innings). Happy with the way I batted. Had a good day today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in,” Rahane told the broadcasters after Day 3.

The Mumbai cricketer felt that Australia were “slightly ahead” in the game, but said that the opening hour on the fourth day will be crucial for India.

“Australia slightly ahead in the game. For us it’s important to be in the moment, play session by session. First one hour will be crucial tomorrow. We know funny things can happen. Jadeja bowled really well, footmarks helped him against the left-hander. Still feel wicket will help seam bowlers,” added the right-handed batter.

India were all out for 296 despite Rahane and Shardul Thakur’s (51) heroics, and in their second innings, Australia were 123/4 at stumps, with a lead of 296 runs. Marnus Labuschagne (41*) and Cameron Green (7*) will resume the Aussies’ batting on Saturday.

