Just off the field when Australia walked in for the second innings, Marcus Labuschagne was clearly in for some rest before his turn at the crease, but unfortunately for him, there was a rude alarm.

Labuschagne, who comes in to bat at the one-down position, had a hilarious moment waking up to Warner’s dismissal and realising he needs to walk in next.

David Warner was caught behind the wicket by Bharat off Mohammed Siraj in what turned out to be a very domineering spell by Siraj and Mohammad Shami.

Just after Tea Day 3, Aussie lost their second wicket, Usman Khwaja at 26 to Umesh Jadhav.

Earlier in the day India started at 155 for 5 but with a gritty 108 runs stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur India managed to avoid follow-on and end the first innings at 296 for all.

Except for Rahane and Thakurs’ 89 and 51 runs respectively and Ravindra Jadeja’s 48 runs, none of India’s batters could pull off anything good.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.