Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

WTC Final 2023: Marcus Labuschagne has a rude, hilarious awakening

Labuschagne, who comes in to bat at the one-down position, had a hilarious moment waking up to Warner’s dismissal and realising he needs to walk in next

WTC Final 2023: Marcus Labuschagne has a rude, hilarious awakening

Marcus Labuschagne wakes up to discover he's to walk in to bat next. Image: Screengrab

Just off the field when Australia walked in for the second innings, Marcus Labuschagne was clearly in for some rest before his turn at the crease, but unfortunately for him, there was a rude alarm.

Labuschagne, who comes in to bat at the one-down position, had a hilarious moment waking up to Warner’s dismissal and realising he needs to walk in next.

David Warner was caught behind the wicket by Bharat off Mohammed Siraj in what turned out to be a very domineering spell by Siraj and Mohammad Shami.

Just after Tea Day 3, Aussie lost their second wicket, Usman Khwaja at 26 to Umesh Jadhav.

Earlier in the day India started at 155 for 5 but with a gritty 108 runs stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur India managed to avoid follow-on and end the first innings at 296 for all.

Except for Rahane and Thakurs’ 89 and 51 runs respectively and Ravindra Jadeja’s 48 runs, none of India’s batters could pull off anything good.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 09, 2023 21:56:26 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WTC Final 2023: What do stats tell us about India vs Australia Test matches?
First Cricket News

WTC Final 2023: What do stats tell us about India vs Australia Test matches?

India and Australia who will compete in the WTC Final 2023 have gone head-to-head 106 times in Test cricket

WTC Final 2023: What if the India vs Australia match ends in a draw?
First Cricket News

WTC Final 2023: What if the India vs Australia match ends in a draw?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 will take place at The Oval in London and will played on 7-11 June.

WTC Final 2023: Top-order failures put India on the back foot against Australia
First Cricket News

WTC Final 2023: Top-order failures put India on the back foot against Australia

Losing half your side while responding to a 469 run total in a Test match is far from ideal. But for some of the Indian top-order batters, it seemed they were still in the IPL.