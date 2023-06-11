Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

WTC Final 2023: 'Keep believing', Rishabh Pant's special message to India

On Saturday, The Bharat Army's Twitter handle posted a video where a fan from London expressed belief in India's potential to win the WTC title, and more importantly, how India have missed Rishabh Pant in the summit clash.

File image of Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant might be out of competitive cricket for a prolonged duration following a injuries he sustained during a horrific car accident in December last year, but he is currently on his long road to recovery, and backed Team India to ‘keep believing’ and the win the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.

The fan also hoped that Pant would make a comeback by the time the ODI World Cup gets underway in India later this year.

To this tweet, Pant replied, saying: Keep believing, let’s do it team India @BCCI”

While Pant has scored centuries in England and South Africa, his milestone moment came in the Gabba Test in Brisbane in 2021, when his unbeaten 89 helped India chase down 328 and conquer the fortress.

Coming back to the final, India lost Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession while looking to chase down 444 at The Oval. Rahane showed promise, but he too was dismissed for 46, leaving India at 212/6 at the time of writing the report.

