Australian bowlers reaped the benefits of bowling relentlessly on the off stump during the World Test Championship final at The Oval. With variable bounce adding to the batters’ concerns, it was a strategy that put Australia in command of the marquee contest. At stumps, India were 151/5 and trailed Australia by 318 runs.

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed after offering no shots and were clean bowled as a result. Virat Kohli, however, got an unplayable delivery from Mitchell Starc that jumped up, took the bat and flew to second slip.

“The length at off stump I think is important. We’ve obviously seen a bit of variable bounce and some seam movement. So if we’re challenging the top of the stumps as much as possible, I think that’s the quickest way home.

“You can certainly get the outside edge from there if it seams away and bounces or takes off, which a couple have. And then pads and stumps are in play with the ones that shoot low or seam back. So it’s about as simple as we need to keep it, I think,” Smith said at the conclusion of second day’s play.

Earlier in the day, Smith struck his 31st Test century, having started from 95 runs, and third at The Oval. His day began with being offered half volleys from Mohammed Siraj which helped alleviate any early jitters.

“Yeah, I think when I first started this morning I couldn’t ask for anything more than two half volleys on my pad to get me going. That was nice to get over that milestone.

“But, no, I was proud of the way I played. I thought I applied myself nicely. Left well yesterday morning. Hit the balls in my area and yeah it was pretty solid in defense. So yeah, felt good out there,” he said.

“Obviously a really good partnership with Trav (Travis Head) who batted beautifully in that middle session yesterday. I thought the way he took the game on, put the pressure back on their bowlers, got them off their lengths, which I think helped me at the other end as well. Yeah, set us up for a nice innings.”

Smith extended his prolific record at the ground with a century. It was his third at the venue from four matches, with average of 102.40. “I think in terms of English wickets it’s probably as close to Australia as you get I suppose.

“The pace and bounce that you can get in the surface and if you get yourself in the outfield is obviously the square goes the whole way across so you get good value for your shots. So, yeah, I’ve enjoyed playing here and it was nice to score a few out here again.”

