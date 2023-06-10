Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • WTC Final 2023: India have a chance if Australia's lead is restricted to 350 runs, says Harbhajan Singh

WTC Final 2023: India have a chance if Australia's lead is restricted to 350 runs, says Harbhajan Singh

Australia started Day 4 at 123/4, with a 296-run lead, but soon saw Marnus Labuschagne caught by Cheteshwar Pujara off Umesh Yadav for 41 runs.

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is hit on the glove by a rising delivery from India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval. AP

Weighing in on India’s chances to win the ongoing World Test Championship final, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that Rohit Sharma and Co. can still clinch an unlikely victory if they can restrict Australia’s lead to 350 runs.

Harbhajan shared his thoughts ahead of Day 4 of the WTC Final on his YouTube Channel.

“India have managed to pick 4 wickets so far, but the first session is going to be really crucial. If India can come in the morning and pick up 2-3 wickets, the game will open up. Anything around 350 and India can chase it down,” former Indian spinner said.

Australia started Day 4 at 123/4, with a 296-run lead, but soon saw Marnus Labuschagne caught by Cheteshwar Pujara off Umesh Yadav for 41 runs.

Even if India manage to restrict Australia’s lead to around 350, it would demand the batting line-up to rise to the occasion. In the first innings, India were struggling at 71/4 before Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur avoided the humiliation of follow-on.

“For the batters, they have to ensure that they don’t repeat their mistakes from the first innings. If Rohit, Gill, Pujara see off the new ball, batting gets easier despite the variable bounce being a factor,” he said.

Updated Date: June 10, 2023 16:49:48 IST

