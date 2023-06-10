Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 44 and 20 respectively, stitching an unbeaten 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket as India ended the penultimate day on 164/3 after being set a daunting 444 to win.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Travis Head and Steve Smith scored a century and a fifty respectively to take Australia to a commanding 327/3 at stumps on Day 1 of WTC Final.
WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights, Day 3 Match Updates: AUS 123/4; Marnus Labuschagne remains unbeaten on 44 with Cameron Green on 7 for company as Australia end the day stretching their lead to 296 with six wickets in hand.
In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead India's pace attack and should try to cash in on the helpful conditions in England.