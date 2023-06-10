Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

WTC Final 2023: India stay in the hunt after being set 444 to win on Day 4

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 44 and 20 respectively, stitching an unbeaten 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket as India ended the penultimate day on 164/3 after being set a daunting 444 to win.

India’s Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 44 at stumps on Day 4 of the of the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval. AP
India pacer Umesh Yadav celebrates after dismissing Australia No 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne early on the fourth day. AP
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green scored a patient 25 before getting dismissed off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowing on Day 4. AP
Alex Carey top-scored for Australia in their second innings with an unbeaten 66, helping them declare on 270/8. Reuters
Australia’s Mitchell Starc scored a 57-ball 41, an innings that was studded with seven fours, forging a 93-run seventh-wicket partnership with Alex Carey. AP
India skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 43, getting trapped LBW by Nathan Lyon after getting his team off to a promising start in the run chase. AP
Australia skipper Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates after dismissing India batter Cheteshwar Pujara for 27. AP
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane head back to the dressing room after guiding India to 164/3 at stumps on Day 4, forging an unbroken partnership worth 71. AP

