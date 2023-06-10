WTC Final 2023: India stay in the hunt after being set 444 to win on Day 4

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 44 and 20 respectively, stitching an unbeaten 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket as India ended the penultimate day on 164/3 after being set a daunting 444 to win.

FirstCricket Staff

June 10th, 2023

23:46:37 IST

