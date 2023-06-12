India’s wait for a major ICC trophy in 10 years continued on Sunday, following their defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval in London.

Having been set a target of 444 by the Aussies, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane had kept India afloat with a solid 71-run stand for the fourth wicket at the end of Day 4.

However, resuming Day five from India’s overnight score of 164/3, some poor shot selections and wickets at regular intervals cost India the game. Virat Kohli was dismissed for 49 after finding Steve Smith at second slip off Scott Boland’s ball, while Mitchell Starc got rid of Rahane for 46.

Ever since Rahane was dismissed, the momentum turned in Australia’s favour and Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland orchestrated the damage on Team India to see them off for 234, thereby completing a 209-run win.

India’s last major triumph in an ICC trophy had come back in the 2013 Champions Trophy in England, where they had beaten the hosts in the final. The WTC 2023 final brought back memories of India’s 2003 ODI World Cup final defeat to Australia.

What is the prize money for WTC 2023 winners and runners-up?

The WTC 2021-23 prize money stays the same as of the inaugural edition. The total purse is that of $3.8 million (Approximately Rs 31.4 crores).

Having won the summit clash quite convincingly, Australia are set to receive $1.6 million (Rs 13.2 crore). And despite their heavy defeat, India are set to receive a cash prize of $800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore).

South Africa will earn $450,000 (Rs 3.72 crore) after finishing third in the points table, while England will get $350,000 (Rs 2.89 crore) following a fourth-placed finish.

Fifth-placed Sri Lanka are set to earn $200,000 (Rs 1.65 crore).

New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh finished in sixth, seventh, eight and ninth spots, and each of those teams will receive $100,000 (Rs 82.65 Lakh).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.