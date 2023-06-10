Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • WTC Final Live Score, India vs Australia Day 4: AUS 128/5; Labuschagne dismissed as Umesh strikes early

WTC Final Live Score, India vs Australia Day 4: AUS 128/5; Labuschagne dismissed as Umesh strikes early

WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia Live Score, Day 4 Match Updates: AUS 124/5; Umesh Yadav draws first blood on the penultimate day as Marnus Labuschagne departs without adding to his overnight score, although he does cop another couple of blows on his body in the eight deliveries that he faced toda

WTC Final Live Score, India vs Australia Day 4: AUS 128/5; Labuschagne dismissed as Umesh strikes early

WTC Final Day 4 Live: Marnus Labuschagne (L) and Cameron Green (R) will resume things for Australia on Day 4. AP

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Australia Vs India At Kennington Oval, London, 07 June, 2023

07 June, 2023
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

469/10 (121.3 ov)

128/5 (48.0 ov)

Final
India

India

296/10 (69.4 ov)

Live Blog
15:18 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Umesh Yadav draws first blood on the penultimate day as Marnus Labuschagne departs without adding to his overnight score, although he does cop another couple of blows on his body in the eight deliveries that he faced today. Just the start India were looking for in their quest to bowl Australia out quickly. AUS 124/5

Labuschagne c Pujara b Umesh 41(126)
 

Full Scorecard
15:09 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 45 overs,Australia 124/4 ( Marnus Labuschagne 41 , Cameron Green 8)

Green clips the ball through the midwicket region off the second delivery for a single, collecting the first run of the day. Another day, another blow to Labuschagne as he gets hit on the thigh in the fourth ball. Tidy opening over from Umesh.

Full Scorecard
15:01 (IST)

The Indian players, mainly the bowlers, have a little beachball session before making their way to the centre along with overnight batters Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green and the two umpires.

Umesh Yadav will bowl the first over of the day with Cameron Green on strike. Early wickets the ley for India if they are to fight their way back into the game.

Full Scorecard
14:45 (IST)

What's a good total?

"India have managed to pick 4 wickets so far, but the first session is going to be really crucial. If India can come in the morning and pick up 2-3 wickets, the game will open up. Anything around 350 and India can chase it down," said Harbhajan Singh.

Full Scorecard
14:22 (IST)

What's the target in mind for Australia?

“I haven’t spoken to Pat (Cummins) yet, so I don’t know and it’s not my decision, but I think we will keep batting for now,” Starc said after Day 3. “We have still got two days to play. The weather’s been good and I think it’s warmer tomorrow. Hopefully the pitch starts playing a few more tricks but as far as I know it, we are still going to be batting tomorrow.”

Marnus Labuschagne said he wasn't sure either. “We have quite a formidable score already but you just never know,” Labuschagne told BBC Radio.

Full Scorecard
14:13 (IST)

Shardul Thakur questions The Oval's preparation

“The pitch is surely different. Last time we played the pitch was doing something and everyone knows if there is cloud cover in England the ball moves around.”

“As the game went forward last time and the team started taking rollers it became flat. But this time it was not anything like that. It was under prepared I felt going in to the game. Like we saw yesterday and today it was a bit up and down,” he said in the post match press conference.

Full Scorecard
14:00 (IST)

Is it all over for India? Rahane, Shardul weigh in

"Australia are slightly ahead of the game," said Rahane to Sky Sports. "In the morning the first hour will be very crucial. We know funny things can happen." Shardul, in the press conference, said, “Cricket is a funny game. You can never say what is the right total, especially in an ICC final. One good partnership and you can chase down 450 or maybe more than that. We saw last year England chased 400 here and they did not lose too many wickets.”

Full Scorecard
13:54 (IST)

IND vs AUS Day 4 Live: Weather

Will rain play a role today? Extremely unlikely. It is expected to be hot with intermittent cloud cover at The Oval. Around 3 PM, the basking sun will remind many in the Indian camp of temperatures back home.

Full Scorecard
13:46 (IST)

Marnus Labuschagne after Day 3

The top-ranked batter in Test cricket survived multiple blows to the fingers. "My hands are just about hanging on. I've got good bone density. It is lively out there, and that does make it challenging when they bounce like that off a length, but that happens as a batter and you've just got to find a way through it."

Full Scorecard
13:34 (IST)

India vs Australia Day 4 Live

A big, big day for Indian cricket team. They need a massive turnaround and quick before things run away from them. Australia are in control with 151 runs on the board in this innings and a 296 run lead. If India are able to make a strong and quick headway, things might become more even. Far too early to tell either way.

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img
15:18 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Umesh Yadav draws first blood on the penultimate day as Marnus Labuschagne departs without adding to his overnight score, although he does cop another couple of blows on his body in the eight deliveries that he faced today. Just the start India were looking for in their quest to bowl Australia out quickly. AUS 124/5

Labuschagne c Pujara b Umesh 41(126)
 
13:34 (IST)

India vs Australia Day 4 Live

A big, big day for Indian cricket team. They need a massive turnaround and quick before things run away from them. Australia are in control with 151 runs on the board in this innings and a 296 run lead. If India are able to make a strong and quick headway, things might become more even. Far too early to tell either way.

India vs Australia Live Updates, WTC Final Day 4: Umesh Yadav draws first blood on the penultimate day as Marnus Labuschagne departs without adding to his overnight score, although he does cop another couple of blows on his body in the eight deliveries that he faced today.

India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 3: Australia remained in control of the World Test Championship final against India despite an error-strewn display on Friday.

Once again Australia were guilty of dropping catches, taking wickets off no balls and rash shots. That, coupled with Ravindra Jadeja’s wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head, gave India a slight route back into the contest but there’s still a long way back.

At close, Australia were 151/4 and extended their lead to 296 runs.

On a pitch that saw variable bounce, Marnus Labuschagne, the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, survived several painful blows to be 41 not out at stumps.

Earlier, India had a disastrous start with Scott Boland knocking over KS Bharat’s stumps on just the second ball of the day. At the time, India were 317 runs behind with only four first-innings wickets standing.

But Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) then made the most of Australia’s mistakes during a seventh-wicket stand of 109 before India were eventually dismissed for 296.

Australia captain Pat Cummins took 3/83 but his figures would have been better but for six no-balls.

In their second innings, Australia lost David Warner early to Mohammed Siraj. Usman Khawaja, his opening partner, fell cheaply for the second time in the match off pacer Umesh Yadav.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja then removed Smith and Head, although both batsmen played a part in their own downfall.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 10, 2023 15:20:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WTC Final Highlights, India vs Australia Day 3: Australia 123/4 at stumps, stretch lead to 296
First Cricket News

WTC Final Highlights, India vs Australia Day 3: Australia 123/4 at stumps, stretch lead to 296

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights, Day 3 Match Updates: AUS 123/4; Marnus Labuschagne remains unbeaten on 44 with Cameron Green on 7 for company as Australia end the day stretching their lead to 296 with six wickets in hand.

WTC Final 2023: Travis Head, Steve Smith dominate on Day 1
Sports

WTC Final 2023: Travis Head, Steve Smith dominate on Day 1

Travis Head and Steve Smith scored a century and a fifty respectively to take Australia to a commanding 327/3 at stumps on Day 1 of WTC Final.

WTC Final 2023: What if the India vs Australia match ends in a draw?
First Cricket News

WTC Final 2023: What if the India vs Australia match ends in a draw?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 will take place at The Oval in London and will played on 7-11 June.