India vs Australia Live Updates, WTC Final Day 4: Umesh Yadav draws first blood on the penultimate day as Marnus Labuschagne departs without adding to his overnight score, although he does cop another couple of blows on his body in the eight deliveries that he faced today.

India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 3: Australia remained in control of the World Test Championship final against India despite an error-strewn display on Friday.

Once again Australia were guilty of dropping catches, taking wickets off no balls and rash shots. That, coupled with Ravindra Jadeja’s wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head, gave India a slight route back into the contest but there’s still a long way back.

At close, Australia were 151/4 and extended their lead to 296 runs.

On a pitch that saw variable bounce, Marnus Labuschagne, the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, survived several painful blows to be 41 not out at stumps.

Earlier, India had a disastrous start with Scott Boland knocking over KS Bharat’s stumps on just the second ball of the day. At the time, India were 317 runs behind with only four first-innings wickets standing.

But Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) then made the most of Australia’s mistakes during a seventh-wicket stand of 109 before India were eventually dismissed for 296.

Australia captain Pat Cummins took 3/83 but his figures would have been better but for six no-balls.

In their second innings, Australia lost David Warner early to Mohammed Siraj. Usman Khawaja, his opening partner, fell cheaply for the second time in the match off pacer Umesh Yadav.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja then removed Smith and Head, although both batsmen played a part in their own downfall.

