Veteran India batter Virat Kohli on Friday shared a cryptic Instagram story after he was trolled by fans on social media following his poor showing with the bat on Thursday.

Kohli could only manage 14 runs, including two boundaries, as India’s top-order collapsed under pressure against Australia on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. At stumps on Day 2, India were 151/5 in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 469.

“You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples’ opinions,” Kohli shared on his Instagram story, referring to a quote from American author Mark Manson.

On Thursday, Ravindra Jadeja showed promise later in India’s innings before being dismissed for 48 by Nathan Lyon. At the time of writing this report, India were 218/6, with Ajinkya Rahane having scored a half-century. The partnership between Rahane and Shardul Thakur has also gone past the 50-run mark. India trail Australia by 251 runs, at the time of writing this report.

