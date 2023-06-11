Australia made short work of the Indian batting order, grabbing the remaining seven wickets inside the morning session to bundle them out for 234 and lift the ICC Test mace with a commanding 209-run victory.
Though disappointed by India's spectacular capitulation at the hands of Australia on Sunday, Rohit lauded his team for their consistent performances across the two-year WTC cycle that got them to a second consecutive final.
India vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final Day 5 Latest Updates: IND 234 all out; Mohammed Siraj is the last Indian batter to fall, with Nathan Lyon grabbing the final wicket to finish with figures of 4/41 as Australia win by 209 runs and a crowned world Test champions!
In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead India's pace attack and should try to cash in on the helpful conditions in England.