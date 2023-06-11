WTC Final 2023: Australia thrash India by 209 runs to be crowned world Test champions

Australia made short work of the Indian batting order, grabbing the remaining seven wickets inside the morning session to bundle them out for 234 and lift the ICC Test mace with a commanding 209-run victory.

FirstCricket Staff

June 11th, 2023

19:13:37 IST

