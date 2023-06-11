Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • WTC Final 2023: Australia thrash India by 209 runs to be crowned world Test champions

WTC Final 2023: Australia thrash India by 209 runs to be crowned world Test champions

Australia made short work of the Indian batting order, grabbing the remaining seven wickets inside the morning session to bundle them out for 234 and lift the ICC Test mace with a commanding 209-run victory.

The victorious Australian team poses with the ICC Test mace after thrashing India by 209 runs in the 2021-23 World Test Championship Final at The Oval in London. AP
Virat Kohli walks back to the dressing room dejectedly after getting dismissed for 49 shortly after start of play on the final day of the World Test Championship final against India. AP
Australia pacer Scott Boland celebrates with teammates after dismissing India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a duck two balls after getting rid of Virat Kohli. Reuters
Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat stitched together a 33-run partnership for the sixth wicket that helped India go past the 200-run mark. AP
Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australia bowlers in the fourth innings, finishing with figures of 4/41. AP
Australia celebrate after hammering India by 209 runs to win the ICC World Test Championship Final. Reuters

WTC

WTC Final 2023: Date, Time, Telecast, Squads and Live Streaming; India and Australia's record at the venue

WTC

WTC Final 2023: How Team India fielders are preparing for the wicked deviation in English conditions?

Updated Date: June 11, 2023 19:13:37 IST

WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma rues shortcomings in final but lauds India's solid run in two-year cycle
First Cricket News

WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma rues shortcomings in final but lauds India's solid run in two-year cycle

Though disappointed by India's spectacular capitulation at the hands of Australia on Sunday, Rohit lauded his team for their consistent performances across the two-year WTC cycle that got them to a second consecutive final.

India vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final: Australia hammer India by 209 runs to be crowned World Test champions
First Cricket News

India vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final: Australia hammer India by 209 runs to be crowned World Test champions

India vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final Day 5 Latest Updates: IND 234 all out; Mohammed Siraj is the last Indian batter to fall, with Nathan Lyon grabbing the final wicket to finish with figures of 4/41 as Australia win by 209 runs and a crowned world Test champions!

WTC Final 2023: 'They shouldn’t get carried away' — Wasim Akram shares advice for Indian pacers
First Cricket News

WTC Final 2023: 'They shouldn’t get carried away' — Wasim Akram shares advice for Indian pacers

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead India's pace attack and should try to cash in on the helpful conditions in England.