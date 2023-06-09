Australia surged ahead in the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval despite fighting knocks from India’s Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur on Day 3.

Rahane (89) and Thakur (51) braved hostile spells from the Australian pacers to bring up their half-centuries and take India close to the 300-mark with a 109-run seventh-wicket partnership.

India, who resumed from their overnight score of 151/5, were eventually shot out for 296 shortly before tea, conceding a 173-run first innings lead to Australia.

The Aussies, in reply, reached 125/4 at close of play on the ‘Moving Day’, powered by Marnus Labuschagne’s patient 41 not out off 117 balls and Steve Smith’s 34 off 47 deliveries, their lead just five short of 300.

More to follow

Brief scores:

Australia 469 and 122/4 in 44 (Marnus Labuschagne 41*, Steve Smith 34; Ravindra Jadeja 2/25) lead India 296 (Ajinkya Rahane 89, Shardul Thakur 51; Pat Cummins 3/83) by 296 runs.

