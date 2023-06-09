Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

WTC Final 2023: Australia surge ahead on Day 3 after bowling India out for 296

Australia bundled India out for 296, collecting a sizeable 173-run first innings lead before Marnus Labuschagne's patient 41 not out helped them end the third day on 123/4.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins celebrtes with teammates after dismissing senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane after lunch on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. AP
Australia pacer Scott Boland celebrates after castling India’s Srikar Bharat in the first over of the third day. AP
India all-rounder Shardul Thakur brought up a hard-fought half-century, his fourth in Tests. AP
Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur stitched a defiant partnership for the seventh wicket worth 109, helping India fight back against Australia. AP
Ajinkya Rahane was ultimately dismissed for 89 in his first Test outing since the tour of South Africa in early 2022. AP
India pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after dismissing David Warner early in Australia’s second innings. AP
Marcus Labuschagne wakes up to discover he’s to walk in to bat next. Image: Screengrab
Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is hit on the glove by a rising delivery from India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 3. AP
Australia’s Steve Smith scored 34 off 47 balls, collecting three fours along the way. AP
India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia batter Steve Smith on Day 3. AP

