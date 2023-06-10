Australia bundled India out for 296, collecting a sizeable 173-run first innings lead before Marnus Labuschagne's patient 41 not out helped them end the third day on 123/4.
Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) slammed fifties and forged a century partnership before India were bundled out for 296, conceding a 173-run first innings lead to Australia.
Australia ran through the Indian top-order after posting 469 on the board on Day 2, restricting them to 151/5 at stumps.
