WTC Final 2023: Australia remain in control on Day 3 after bowling India out for 296

Australia bundled India out for 296, collecting a sizeable 173-run first innings lead before Marnus Labuschagne's patient 41 not out helped them end the third day on 123/4.

FirstCricket Staff

June 10th, 2023

0:27:46 IST

