- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI vs VAN - Mar 21st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI vs PNG - Mar 22nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Goa Floor Test LIVE updates: BJP passes test, Pramod Sawant secure in CM's seat with support of 20 MLAs
-
KCR’s talk of a 'new party' is actually aimed at dispelling rumours that he is a secret ally of Narendra Modi's
-
Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blog, refutes Opposition's 'fake' campaign on economic data
-
Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arranged marriage between them
-
From Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 to Mahesh Babu's Maharishi, how Lok Sabha Election has affected film schedules
-
Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dialogue with China, lauds Beijing for 'standing by nation' in tough times
-
Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour and lives of Indian rural women
-
It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta
-
International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss Joachim Loew goes 'all-in' for friendly against Serbia
-
Loksabha Election 2019: परिवारवाद की लड़ाई में बीजेपी को कैसे पहुंच रहा है फायदा
-
खतरे में देशभर के विमेंस स्टडी सेंटर्स, UGC ने दिए जाने वाले फंड में की भारी कटौती
-
छत्तीसगढ़: बीजेपी सभी 10 मौजूदा सांसदों की जगह नए चेहरे उतारेगी
-
भारत की मैन्युफैक्चरिंग इंडस्ट्री अभी भी अविकसित, हमारे सामान का करना ही होगा इस्तेमाल: चीनी मीडिया
-
कांग्रेस के साथ कोई गठबंधन नहीं, जम्मू-कश्मीर की सभी 6 सीटों पर लड़ेगी PDP: महबूबा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Melbourne: The clamour in Australia to include Adam Zampa in the Cricket World Cup squad has reached fever pitch after his strong series in India but the legspinner feels his place is far from assured.
The 26-year-old from Shellharbour, New South Wales, played a key role in the 3-2 series comeback victory over Virat Kohli’s side, taking 11 wickets at an average of 25.81 to outduel India’s spinners on their own pitches and claim second on the wicket-taking list behind seamer Pat Cummins.
Adam Zampa (2R) finished second on the wicket-taking list in the recently-concluded series against India. AP
It was a far cry from Zampa’s first tour of India in 2017 when hard-hitting India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to him with a gusto and declared he could “hit a six off him anytime”.
“Throughout my short career I’ve found it can change really quickly,” Zampa told reporters ahead of Australia’s first training session in Sharjah ahead of the ODI series against Pakistan.
“I started my career really well, but I’ve had some ups and downs.
“So (I’m) trying to build on the momentum I have would be great — I know what it’s like to be in and out of the team and be dropped from the squad altogether.
“(I’m) just trying to make the most of my position at the moment ... I guess taking it one series at a time — it’s a bit of a cliché, but that’s how it is.”
Australia won the 2015 World Cup on home soil without a specialist slow bowler but wrist-spinners have become a must-have in 50-over cricket and occupy half of the top-10 bowlers in the ICC world rankings for the format.
Zampa, who relies less on sharp turn and drift and more on attacking the stumps with deliveries that skid off the pitch, bowled well in tandem with offspinner Nathan Lyon in India.
The pair are expected to continue their dual spin assault against Pakistan in the five matches in the United Arab Emirates. The first match starts on Friday in Sharjah.
“We can’t bury our heads in the sand and just say we’re going with fast bowlers when spinners in world cricket, and in one-day cricket in particular, are being very, very successful,” selector Trevor Hohns said earlier this week.
Batting team mate Shaun Marsh felt Zampa had improved “out of sight” in the leadup to the 30 May- 14 July World Cup.
“It’s just his control now, he’s a bit more mature,” he said.
“He’s got a bit more of an understanding of what he’s trying to do out there.
“I thought he did a fantastic job in all the games (in India) and he took wickets at key times. He’s going to be a big part of this team moving forward.”
Updated Date:
Mar 20, 2019 13:12:55 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Pat Cummins says Virat Kohli's ton was the difference between the two sides in Nagpur ODI
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI report card: Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar pass with flying colours; MS Dhoni, Shaun Marsh flunk
Australia display all-round effort to beat India by 32 runs in third ODI