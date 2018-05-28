New Delhi: A thumb injury to India's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has made him a doubtful starter for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting in Bengaluru from 14 June.

Saha injured his right thumb while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders on 25 May.

"To determine the future course of injury management, Mr Saha will see a specialist and the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress," said the BCCI in a statement.

If Saha is unable to regain full fitness, Parthiv Patel or Dinesh Karthik could replace him for the Afghanistan's inaugural Test.