Wriddhiman Saha suffers injury scare ahead of Afghanistan Test, doubtful for historic match

A thumb injury to India's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has made him a doubtful starter for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting in Bengaluru from 14 June.

PTI, May 28, 2018

New Delhi: A thumb injury to India's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has made him a doubtful starter for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting in Bengaluru from 14 June.

File image of Wriddhiman Saha. AP

File image of Wriddhiman Saha. AP

Saha injured his right thumb while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders on 25 May.

"To determine the future course of injury management, Mr Saha will see a specialist and the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress," said the BCCI in a statement.

If Saha is unable to regain full fitness, Parthiv Patel or Dinesh Karthik could replace him for the Afghanistan's inaugural Test.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018

