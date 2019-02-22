Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha was a regular member of the Indian Test team, but his injury has forced him to sit out for more than a year. But now, the cricketer is all determined to make a comeback.

The 34-year-old, who is currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy after undergoing rehabilitation, said that he is looking for one opportunity to get his place back in the team.

“There are so many Indians that play cricket. If you are picked in the 15, it is a proud moment for any player. I have not been in the Indian dressing room for one year, so if I get another opportunity, I will do anything to make a comeback. To get back, I have to perform well. Earlier I was number one wicket-keeper in the team. Now Rishabh is. My thinking is if you do well you need to get the chance,” Saha told ESPNcricinfo.

Rishabh Pant, who came in as a replacement for Saha, has pretty much cemented his place as the first choice wicket-keeper for the team with his centurion knock in the final Test match of the England series and two ninety plus scores against West Indies.

Reflecting on Pant’s progress, Saha said, “In South Africa, Parthiv was my back-up. During the England tour, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh got opportunities. So there are four keepers in contention and each has been rotated.”

“Now, Rishabh has grabbed the opportunity. The important thing for me is to do well in every tournament I play - in Syed Mushtaq Ali and then IPL. But [I want to] perform in those tournaments not because I want to make my India comeback. Of course, I want to come back to the Indian dressing room. Once I start doing well, the selectors can take the call whether I can earn my Test spot. I do not think too much. Just keep doing the good work and perform and then hope to get the call from the selectors,” he added.

Saha realises that coming back into the Test team would not be easy for him and he needs to perform constantly in first-class cricket to make it back into the team.

“I have always believed in working hard. Even when Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] was playing (in Tests) and I was the second wicketkeeper, my preparation was as if I was playing. I learned that quickly after my Test debut, where I was not actually prepared for the occasion. I don't think I will get back my Test spot aaram se. I have to focus on the process,” the Bengal cricketer said.

Saha has played a total of 32 Tests scoring 1164 runs with an average of 30.63. He played his last Test against South Africa in January, last year.