Wriddhiman Saha returns to India after undergoing shoulder surgery, to begin rehab after three weeks
Back to country after undergoing a shoulder surgery in Manchester, wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha says the recovery period seems more difficult than facing fast bowlers.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 12th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
RS deputy chairman election: BJP’s nimbleness, guile come to fore as Opposition unity goes ‘Hari bharose’
-
RS deputy chairman election: Modi-Shah's masterful display in Monsoon Session may be a prelude to 2019 polls
-
Fifty years of Prague Spring: A look back at the events that unfolded after Soviet tanks rolled into erstwhile Czechoslovakia
-
Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 eyes grand opening; must tread with caution post-Karunanidhi's death
-
Swaminathan Gurumurthy’s appointment to RBI board: Why the political fuss and social media outcry is illogical
-
पाकिस्तान बनाने का समर्थन सबसे पहले पटेल ने किया था, नेहरू ने नहीं !
-
यूपी से झारखंड तक का जिक्र: मोदी के भाषण ने साफ किया, हरिवंश क्यों चुने गए
-
कैबिनेट ने तीन तलाक बिल को मंजूरी दी, अब मजिस्ट्रेट दे सकता है जमानत
-
PM मोदी की जुबानी, राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश की कहानी
-
राज्यसभा उपसभापति चुनाव: 125 वोटों के साथ जीते हरिवंश, हरिप्रसाद को मिले 105 वोट
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4247
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Kolkata: Back to country after undergoing a shoulder surgery in Manchester, wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha says the recovery period seems more difficult than facing fast bowlers.
His right hand heavily strapped from below the elbow, Saha returned this morning after his laberal repair surgery at the Arm Clinic in Manchester.
File image of Wriddhiman Saha. AFP
Saha will begin his rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after completing a mandatory three-week rest period.
"It's very difficult. You cannot move the hand and I have to keep it in one position. It's more difficult than facing pacers. But this is the only way to go forward and make a comeback. I just have to go by it," said Saha.
The agile Bengal stumper, first had injury problem during the tour of South Africa, and had returned early to nurse his hamstring.
During the Indian Premier League (IPL), Saha suffered a thumb injury that kept him out of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.
It was later discovered that Saha was carrying a shoulder injury that ruled him out of contention for the ongoing tour of England.
The Australia Test series begins in 6 December, which may be a realistic chance of Saha's comeback plans.
"It's still a long way to go for the Australia tour (in December). Let's see, I'm keeping my fingers crossed," he said.
"Injuries are part and parcel of a sportsperson's career. But one should not play with injury. Normally in 55 per cent cases this injury does not recur after it's healed. It all depends the way I recover and how I recover. I don't want to fasten it and take my time. I want to go slow so that this does not aggravate," he said.
Dinesh Karthik is keeping wickets for India with 20-year old Rishabh Pant selected as his back-up during the ongoing Test series in England.
Saha has played 32 Tests so far, scoring 1164 runs with three centuries. He has taken 75 catches and effected 10 stumpings.
Updated Date:
Aug 09, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Dinesh Karthik says he is nervous and excited to play Test series in England after 10 years
India to tour New Zealand early next year for five ODIs and three T20Is
Resource crunch, more cricket matches make upcoming Indian domestic season a logistical disaster waiting to happen