First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 6 Feb 17, 2019
OMA Vs SCO
Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 5 Feb 17, 2019
IRE Vs NED
Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
BAN in NZ Feb 20, 2019
NZ vs BAN
University Oval, Dunedin
ENG in WI Feb 20, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Wriddhiman Saha to make return to cricket post-shoulder surgery in 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Bengal on Sunday selected a fit-again Wriddhiman Saha in their 15-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 domestic tournament.

Press Trust of India, Feb 17, 2019 21:03:56 IST

Kolkata: Bengal on Sunday selected a fit-again Wriddhiman Saha in their 15-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 domestic tournament.

The former India Test wicket-keeper-batsman, who went under the knife for a shoulder injury, is set to return to action for the first time since 25 May when he last played for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in the West Bengal capital.

Wriddhiman Saha had last played competitive cricket during the 2018 IPL before undergoing shoulder surgery. Reuters

Wriddhiman Saha had last played competitive cricket during the 2018 IPL before undergoing shoulder surgery. Reuters

"I'm approaching the tournament as just like returning from a normal break. It's like the start of the season for me," Saha said of his comeback.

Bengal will open their campaign against Mizoram in their group D fixture in Cuttack on 21 February.

Things have changed dramatically for Saha in this nine months with Rishabh Pant establishing his place in the national side.

"I've never played cricket thinking about selection. It's not in my hands. I'm focused on what is in my control and that is my performance. I'm keen to make full use of the opportunities that come my way," the 34-year-old said.

India's next Test assignment will only be after the World Cup when they visit the West Indies for a two-Test series in July.

Manoj Tiwary will lead the Bengal side with Abhimanyu Easwaran as his deputy. Bengal had last won the title in 2010/11 season.

Bengal are clubbed along side Mizoram, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in group D, the matches for which will be held in Cuttack.

Bengal squad: Manoj Tiwary (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vice-captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Vivek Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahamad, Pradipta Pramanik, Kanishk Seth, Ashok Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel, Prayas Ray Barman and Ayan Bhattacharjee.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 21:15:50 IST

Tags : BCCI, Bengal, Cricket, Mushtaq Ali, SportsTracker, Syed Mushtaq Ali t20, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Wriddhiman Saha

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all