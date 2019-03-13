Wriddhiman Saha insists there's no competition between him and Rishabh Pant for wicket-keeper's slot in Indian team
Rishabh Pant's ascendancy as India's premier Test wicket-keeper has not made Wriddhiman Saha "insecure" even one bit as he doesn't believe that he is in competition with the Delhi glovesman.
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE vs USA - Mar 15th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs KAR - Mar 14th, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Score, India vs Australia, 5th ODI at Delhi: Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar complete 50-run stand for seventh wicket
-
Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the mercy of dysfunctional market with no govt support
-
January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output data over last few months is worrying
-
Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meaningful alliances, Congress' revival is at risk
-
UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 391-242 votes; Britain in chaos 17 days before EU divorce date
-
Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly complex, multi-faceted female character
-
Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminder of 'babu culture'
-
Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200-mile race in Australia
-
Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould against Bayern as last-eight spot beckons
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर, 5th ODI at Delhi: केदार जाधव और भुवनेश्वर कुमार कर रहे हैं संघर्ष
-
लोकतंत्र को मजबूत बनाने, देश के सपनों को पूरा करने के लिए भारी संख्या में मतदान करें: पीएम मोदी
-
शरद पवार की 'भविष्यवाणी'- BJP को नहीं मिलेगा साफ बहुमत, मोदी नहीं बनेंगे प्रधानमंत्री
-
DGCA का बड़ा फैसला, शाम चार बजे के बाद देश में नहीं उड़ेंगे बोइंग 737 मैक्स विमान
-
गुजरात में प्रियंका गांधी की हुंकार, कहा- आजादी की लड़ाई से कम नहीं चुनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Kolkata: Rishabh Pant's ascendancy as India's premier Test wicket-keeper has not made Wriddhiman Saha "insecure" even one bit as he doesn't believe that he is in competition with the Delhi glovesman.
Saha, one of India's more technically accomplished keeper, has recently made a comeback for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after being out of competitive cricket owing to shoulder surgery last year.
File image of Bengal wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha. Reuters
In the interim, young Pant has made an impression with the bat, scoring Test hundreds in England and Australia.
Had the long lay-off and Pant's emergence made him insecure? "Not at all. I was not insecure. Being a sportsman you always run the risk of getting injured. The aim was to be fully fit and return stronger," Saha, who scored 306 runs in 11 Mushtaq Ali Trophy games, told PTI in an interview.
Sceptics have cast doubts that Pant's batting ability could make a international comeback difficult for the Bengal stumper but Saha remains unfazed.
"I was out with an injury. Rishabh grabbed his chance and scored runs on a consistent basis. Now my aim is to get back to form and try to make a comeback in the Indian line-up. That's purely my focus and I have stressed before and I want make it clear that there is no competition with Rishabh," said Saha, who has scored 1,164 runs in 32 Tests with three hundreds and an average of 30.63.
He has been a very safe batsman without being too flamboyant but he does understand that versatility is a pre-requisite at the elite level.
"Nowadays, it's all about being versatile. Keepers have to bat too," states Wriddhiman, who has scored a hundred and two half-centuries on his T20 comeback.
In fact, his best performances have come whenever he has opened the innings. The normally introvert keeper said that he wouldn't mind opening the innings if the Sunrisers Hyderabad team management gives him that opportunity.
"Of course, I would love to open in the IPL but the decision is totally up to the team management. I have returned after so many months. So this IPL has an added significance," said Saha, who has a century for Kings XI Punjab in the 2014 IPL final against Kolkata Knight Riders.
His is a style of batting suits when he gets to play more deliveries.
"In the first few matches, I batted down the order. When I came on to the crease, there were a few overs left. So I had no time to settle and had to play big shots. Twice, I was run-out. I am satisfied with my performance but yes it can always be better."
Once the IPL is over, the bigger battle will start as Saha in all likelihood will have to again fight for the second wicket-keeper's slot for the inaugural World Test Championship matches in the West Indies.
"The team selection is up to the management. The management will decide whatever is best for the team," he signed off.
Updated Date:
Mar 13, 2019 19:21:55 IST
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Wriddhiman Saha's blistering ton helps Bengal hammer Arunachal Pradesh; Railways derail Mumbai
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Unbeaten Maharashtra, Karnataka setup summit clash; Mumbai bow out despite big win over Uttar Pradesh
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai in Super League stage as Ajinkya Rahane not available for unknown reasons