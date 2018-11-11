Wriddhiman Saha eyeing December return to Ranji Trophy after long injury lay-off
Injured India Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha is confident of returning to first-class cricket in December having completed his rehabilitation programme after a shoulder surgery in July.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs PAKW Live Now
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs SLW Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs BANW West Indies Women beat Bangladesh Women by 60 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 3rd T20I in Chennai: Pant, Dhawan rebuild after Rahul's departure
-
BJP faces tough fight in Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh; high anti-incumbency due to lack of jobs gives Congress edge
-
Uncertainty continues in Sri Lanka as President Maithripala Sirisena dissolves Parliament; all eyes now on Supreme Court
-
In Jallianwala Bagh, 1919, Kishwar Desai documents little-known stories of events before and after the massacre
-
Sarkar movie controversy: AIADMK criticises Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's support for Vijay's film
-
Mo’Halla and the film Jagte Raho on everything that doesn’t disappear
-
Up to Rs 65,000 cr set aside for rail infrastructure projects in Mumbai, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
-
WTA season review: Women’s tennis continues on volatile, dramatic path as consistency evades stars
-
India vs West indies, LIVE cricket score, 3rd T20 at Chennai: भारत ने 50 रन पूरे
-
राजस्थान चुनाव: दिल्ली में दंगल की रणनीति से जयपुर हुआ सूना
-
ICC Women's World T20, India vs Pakistan, LIVE Score and Updates : पाकिस्तान के पारी में 50 रन पूरे हुए
-
पोंजी भ्रष्टाचार मामले में कर्नाटक के पूर्व मंत्री और खनन कारोबारी जनार्दन रेड्डी गिरफ्तार
-
मोदी बहुत बड़े नेता, लेकिन 2014 जैसा माहौल बनाना अब कठिन: प्रशांत किशोर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Injured India Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha is confident of returning to first-class cricket in December having completed his rehabilitation programme after a shoulder surgery in July.
"I am feeling much better now. I hope to be back in action by mid-December. I am preparing and training accordingly. Hope my body recovers in time and I'm fit to play (Ranji Trophy). I've started net sessions but I am yet to get match-fit," Saha said during the launch of sports fiction 'Wiki' at the East Bengal Tent.
File image of Wriddhiman Saha. AFP
It has been an extremely disappointing year for Saha, who was sent home with a hamstring injury after playing the first Test of the year against South Africa in Cape Town.
During the IPL he had injured his thumb, which was believed to be the reason for him missing the Afghanistan Test in June.
But later, it was revealed that he had a more serious shoulder injury (posterosuperior labral tear) for which he underwent a surgery in the United Kingdom.
India have picked Rishabh Pant along with Parthiv Patel for the upcoming Test series in Australia.
With no Test series lined up in near future, Saha said he has to start from scratch by doing well at the domestic level.
"Everyone goes through the same cycle -- of performing well at the domestic level. You have to be match-fit there and then wait for selection," Saha said eyeing a return for Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.
Saha admitted that going through rehab was a boring affair but he's mentally motivated.
"I always count on the positives from childhood. Rehab obviously is a boring affair," he admitted.
But he added, "If you are dedicated, you don't get bored. The training schedule is same, but it's about breaking it and keeping yourself motivated," Saha said.
Updated Date:
Nov 11, 2018
Also See
Sourav Ganguly feels Wriddhiman Saha has been India's best wicket-keeper in last five to ten years
Dropping MS Dhoni, the wicket-keeper, without grooming suitable understudy a flawed move by national selectors
Virat Kohli explains MS Dhoni's exclusion from T20I squads, says former captain felt Rishabh Pant should get more chances