Wriddhiman Saha eyeing December return to Ranji Trophy after long injury lay-off

Injured India Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha is confident of returning to first-class cricket in December having completed his rehabilitation programme after a shoulder surgery in July.

Press Trust of India, November 11, 2018

Injured India Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha is confident of returning to first-class cricket in December having completed his rehabilitation programme after a shoulder surgery in July.

"I am feeling much better now. I hope to be back in action by mid-December. I am preparing and training accordingly. Hope my body recovers in time and I'm fit to play (Ranji Trophy). I've started net sessions but I am yet to get match-fit," Saha said during the launch of sports fiction 'Wiki' at the East Bengal Tent.

File image of Wriddhiman Saha. AFP

It has been an extremely disappointing year for Saha, who was sent home with a hamstring injury after playing the first Test of the year against South Africa in Cape Town.

During the IPL he had injured his thumb, which was believed to be the reason for him missing the Afghanistan Test in June.

But later, it was revealed that he had a more serious shoulder injury (posterosuperior labral tear) for which he underwent a surgery in the United Kingdom.

India have picked Rishabh Pant along with Parthiv Patel for the upcoming Test series in Australia.

With no Test series lined up in near future, Saha said he has to start from scratch by doing well at the domestic level.

"Everyone goes through the same cycle -- of performing well at the domestic level. You have to be match-fit there and then wait for selection," Saha said eyeing a return for Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Saha admitted that going through rehab was a boring affair but he's mentally motivated.

"I always count on the positives from childhood. Rehab obviously is a boring affair," he admitted.

But he added, "If you are dedicated, you don't get bored. The training schedule is same, but it's about breaking it and keeping yourself motivated," Saha said.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018

