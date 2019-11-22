Wriddhiman Saha becomes fifth India wicket-keeper to effect 100 Test dismissals during pink-ball encounter against Bangladesh
Wriddhiman Saha on Friday became the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to effect 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game.
Kolkata: Wriddhiman Saha on Friday became the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to effect 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game.
He achieved the feat in the ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The 35-year-old Saha effected two dismissals in Bangladesh's first innings. His 100th came in the form of Umesh Yadav getting Shadman Islam (29) caught behind.
"Wriddhiman Saha takes an exceptional catch! The India wicket-keeper has now crossed 100 dismissals in Test cricket. Bangladesh are in deep trouble as they lose their sixth wicket," ICC tweeted.
Saha now has effected 101 dismissals in Test cricket.
Former skipper MS Dhoni has effected the most dismissals for an Indian keeper in the longest format of the game. He has 294 dismissals to his name.
Apart from Dhoni and Saha, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More and Nayan Mongia are the other wicket-keepers to have 100 dismissals in Tests.
In the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh, the hosts bundled out the visitors for 106 after being asked to bowl first.
Ishant Sharma took the maximum wickets for India as he scalped five wickets.
Nov 22, 2019
Nov 22, 2019 17:39:04 IST
