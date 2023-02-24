The BCCI on Friday made further announcements on the Women’s Premier League ahead of its inaugural edition in March, announcing the league partners days after unveiling Tata Group as the title sponsor.

According to a press release shared on Friday, the BCCI has signed Dream11, CEAT Tyres and Amul as the tournament partners for the first three seasons from 2023 to 2025.

“There is rising interest in the inaugural edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League. New partners coming on board is a testament to the quality and popularity that the tournament is set to garner amongst the fans and other stakeholders.

“We are sure that the league will provide ample opportunities for players to showcase their class and talent. We thank all the partners for their support as we look forward to a fruitful inaugural edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in the release.

While the partners have been signed for three seasons, the Tata Group have bagged the title sponsorship rights for a period of five years, though the BCCI did not reveal the exact amount behind the deal.

The Tata Group also holds the title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League, filling in for Vivo for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Viacom18 had earlier bagged the broadcast rights — both television and digital — on a five-year deal worth Rs 951 crore. Additionally, the BCCI also sold the five participating franchises for a total sum of Rs 4,669 crore, making the WPL the second-most valuable T20 league in the world after the IPL.

The player auction had also taken place earlier this month, in which swashbuckling Indian opener Smriti Mandhana fetched the highest bid of Rs 3.4 crore from the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

