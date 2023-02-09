The inaugural player auction for the first Women’s Premier League (WPL) season is set to take place on 13 February in Mumbai. A total of 409 players will go under the hammer in the one-day event.

Among the full list, 246 are Indian players, while 163 are overseas players including 8 from associate nations. There are a total of 202 capped players, 199 uncapped players and 8 from associate nations. A maximum of 90 slots are to be filled among five teams.

WPL Auction: Capped players who can go for big money

We take a look at uncapped players from across the world who can spark a bidding war at the auction:

Shweta Sehrawat (India, base price – 10 lakh): The right-handed opener was the star of India’s ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup winning campaign earlier this year. While she only scored five runs in the final against England, Sehrawat smashed the most, 297 runs from seven games in the tournament. She added these runs at a strike rate of 140. Sehrawat can also bowl off-spin and there’s no doubt she is set to get a big deal in the auction.

Grace Scrivens (England, base price – 10 lakh): England captain Grace Scrivens saw her side lose to India in the U-19 T20 World Cup final but personally she had an outstanding time in South Africa. She was the second-highest run-getter with 293 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 130. She also took nine wickets in World Cup.

Parshavi Chopra (India, base price – 10 lakh): Apart from Sehrawat and Shafali Verma, Parshavi Chopra was India’s next best player at the U-19 T20 World Cup. The leg-spinner took 11 wickets at an economy rate of 3.66 to finish as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Shorna Akter (Bangladesh, base price – 20 lakh): The 16-year-old will be in high demand if franchises try to look for overseas batters who can clobber the ball at will. Shorna Akter scored 153 runs in the U-19 T20 World Cup but the most impressive thing about her was the strike rate at which she collected the runs. She had a strike rate of 158 in the ICC event — the second-best after India captain Shafali (193) among batters who score more than 10 runs.

Mannat Kashyap (India, base price – 10 lakh): She is another Indian player who could get good money at the auction given her recent good performance in the U1-9 T20 World Cup. With nine wickets from six games at an economy of 4.65, the left-arm spinner was India’s second-highest wicket-taker and played a big role in the country winning the world trophy.

The first WPL season will be played from 4 to 20 March in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.