The player auction for the inaugural Women’s Premier League is almost upon us, with the event set to take place just three days from now in Mumbai.

The buzz around the league has already been created by the BCCI with the announcement of the five participating franchises, three of which have teams in the Indian Premier League, as well as the announcement of the broadcast rights.

WPL Auction: Capped players who can go for big money

All that is left is for some of the most decorated cricketers from across the world to go under the hammer and get assigned to the five teams that will battle it out in the tournament that gets underway in March.

As many as 409 players will go under the hammer on Monday, the BCCI shortlisting the auction pool to that number from a total of 1,525 applicants. A total of 90 slots are available for the five franchise with the cap on the number of overseas players being set at 30.

WPL Auction: Uncapped players to watch out for

The highest reserve price in the auction is Rs 50 lakh, the category of which includes senior Indian players such as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, as well as international stars such as Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin.

In our build-up to the inaugural player auction, we take a look at five bowlers who could fetch big bucks in the auction:

Poonam Yadav (India; Base Price: Rs 30 lakh)



Leg-spinners are quite the hot commodity in cricket, especially in the shortest format of the sport, and it’s only fair for Poonam Yadav, a tried-and-tested performer with nearly a hundred T20I wickets to her name, to expect a bidding war for her services in the player auction on Monday. Recent form might not be the factor the franchises will have in mind when considering their bid for her as Yadav has lost her place in the Indian side since the ODI World Cup last year. Rather it’s what she brings to the table when she’s on song, as was the case the last time the T20 World Cup took place in which she finished the second-highest wicket-taker, including a haul of 4/19 against the mighty Aussies.

Sophie Ecclestone (England; Base Price: Rs 50 lakh)

Ever since she broke into the England team in 2016, Sophie Ecclestone has gone on to establish herself as a first-choice spinner across formats regardless of conditions, collecting 190 international wickets including 86 in T20Is. Ecclestone, who was the leading wicket-taker among English bowlers in both white-ball formats last year, heads into the auction as the No 1 bowler both in ODIs and T20Is, having dished out a number of stellar performances in recent weeks, including a brilliant haul of 9-6-9-3 in an ODI against West Indies in December and 3/19 in the T20 World Cup warm-up clash against the White Ferns on Wednesday.

Megan Schutt (Australia; Base Price: Rs 40 lakh)



Being the pace spearhead of a team as formidable as Australia automatically makes one stand out from the crowd, and Megan Schutt certainly has established herself as one of the foremost seamers of the modern era as well as one of the finest to have ever represented the Southern Stars. Schutt had played a key role in Adelaide Strikers’ run to their maiden title WBBL title by finishing on top of the bowling charts with 27 wickets to her name. More recently, she dished out her career-best T20I haul of 5/15 during the home series against Pakistan right before the World Cup, a performance that should stand her in good stead in the auction.

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa; Base Price: Rs 40 lakh)

Being one of the fastest bowlers ever in the women’s game, and arguably the quickest of the modern era is as standout an achievement as it can get and Shabnim Ismail has every right to expect a scramble among the WPL franchises to secure her services in the auction on Monday. Ismail, the only South African to feature in the top 10 in both the ODI and T20I bowlers’ rankings, was the leading wicket-taker in the ODIs last year with 37 scalps to her name and is currently spearheading the Proteas in a home T20 World Cup alongside Marizanne Kapp.

Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh; Base Price: 30 lakh)



The Bangladesh women’s cricket team has made a lot of progress in recent years, rising out of obscurity and becoming a fairly competitive side and seamer Jahanara Alam can stake claim to being one of their standout performers during this rise. The 29-year-old, among the most experienced in the current Bangladeshi side with 125 international appearances, isn’t new to playing franchise cricket in India, having represented the Mithali Raj-led Velocity in consecutive editions of the Women’s T20 Challenge, and will hope to use that experience in the inaugural Women’s Premier League as well.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.