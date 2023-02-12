Less than 24 hours remain for the player auction for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) to get underway, with the tournament itself set to kick off in the first week of March.

The announcement of the WPL generated plenty of buzz on social media and it became a dominant talking point on Cricket Twitter for days after the BCCI confirmed the five participating franchises and unveiled the broadcast deal with Viacom18.

Three of the five participating teams are existing Indian Premier League franchises, viz. Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the remaining teams, but have owners that are different from the ones in the IPL.

As many as 1,525 players had initially registered for the auction, with the BCCI ultimately shortlisting it down to 409 for the auction, 246 of which are Indian. Indian stars such as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and U-19 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Varma have put themselves in the highest base price category of Rs 50 lakh, as have international stars such as Ellyse Perry, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone among others.

Ahead of the player auction, we take a look at the date, venue and live coverage details of the first-ever WPL player auction:

When will the Women’s Premier League player auction take place?

The Women’s Premier League player auction will take place on Monday, 13 February.

Where will the Women’s Premier League player auction take place?

The Women’s Premier League player auction will take place in Mumbai, which will also be hosting the inaugural edition of the tournament entirely.

What time Women’s Premier League player auction begin?

The Women’s Premier League player auction will start at 2.30 PM IST.

How can I watch the Women’s Premier League player auction?

The Women’s Premier League player auction will be telecast live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. You can also live stream the event on the JioCinema app. And if you can’t access either, you can follow live updates of the event on Firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.