In less than a week’s time, city-based T20 league franchises will be locked in pitched battles bidding for some of the top players in the modern game. What has become a common occurrence in the men’s game over the years with the Indian Premier League and its player auction is set to be introduced in women’s cricket as well.

After having confirmed the inaugural Women’s Premier League by unveiling the five participating franchises besides announcing the broadcast deal with Viacom18, all that is left before the first delivery is bowled is for the players to be assigned their teams through a bidding process, which is set to take place in Mumbai on Monday, 13 February.

A total of 1,525 players had registered for the auction from which 409 have been shortlisted, including 246 Indians. From the shortlist, a maximum of 90 players can be picked by the franchises, with no more than 30 overseas players.

Ahead of the auction, we take a look at five batters who could trigger a bidding war:

Smriti Mandhana (India; Base Price: Rs 50 lakh)



One of the most flamboyant batters in the current generation of the women’s game, few players have been as consistent in churning out big, impactful scores as India opener Smriti Mandhana has been in recent years. Mandhana, who had been elevated to vice-captaincy last year, finished the leading T20I run-scorer last year among players from full member nations, collecting 594 runs at an average of 33 including five half-centuries. She’s also third on the ICC T20I batters’ rankings and is the only Indian in the top 10 in both T20Is and ODIs. Additionally, it’s her leadership skills that should land her a captaincy gig in the inaugural edition of the WPL.

Beth Mooney (Australia; Base Price: Rs 40 lakh)



One of the brightest batting talents to come out of Australian cricket in recent years, Beth Mooney has been an absolute machine when it comes to collecting big scores of late. The left-handed opener who also happens to don the wicketkeeping gloves will hope to carry that form over to the Women’s Premier League and set the stage on fire. Mooney, ranked second in both ODI and T20I batters’ rankings, was the leading run-scorer among Aussies in T20Is last year, collecting 449 runs at an average and strike rate of 56.12 and 134.43 respectively. She was also the top run-scorer in the most recent edition of the Women’s Big Bash League, where she scored 434 runs for the Perth Scorchers at an average of 43.40.

Mignon du Preez (South Africa; Base Price: Rs 40 lakh)



Former South Africa captain Mignon du Preez announced her retirement from all formats of the international game in December after a stellar 15-year career in which she bowed out as the leading run-scorer in ODIs among South Africans as well as third-highest in the shortest format among her compatriots. Not only did she make the decision with an eye on spending more time with her family, but she also did so with an eye on focusing all her energy on the T20 leagues, including the WPL where she will hope to make an impact.

Suzie Bates (New Zealand; Base Price: Rs 30 lakh)



Suzie Bates might be in her mid-30s right now, but the New Zealand batting star remains one of the most powerful hitters of the cricket ball who can send the ball the furthest in the women’s game, which should translate to fireworks in the inaugural edition of the WPL. Bates has featured in a variety of leagues across the world including in the Women’s T20 Challenge — the predecessor of the WPL — where she represented the Mandhana-led Trailblazers, and has had a consistent run of late both for the White Ferns as well as for Otago in the Super Smash where she collected 293 runs in six appearances at an average of 73.25 including an unbeaten ton.

Sophie Dunkley (England; Base Price: Rs 30 lakh)



England batter Sophia Dunkley has been in blazing form in T20 World Cup warm-up matches, smashing a blistering 59 off just 19 deliveries against hosts South Africa in Stellenbosch at a strike rate of over 300 and following it up with an unbeaten 60 off just 38 deliveries against New Zealand in Cape Town. And given the WPL auction is just beyond the weekend, the knocks could not have come at a better time for the 24-year-old Surrey native, who is sure to have garnered the interest of the franchises by now.

