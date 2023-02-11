The excitement levels are high and the countdown is underway for the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) that kickstarts on 4 March, with five teams taking part in it.

A total of 409 players will go under the hammer in Mumbai during the WPL Player Auction on 13 February, with each team being eligible to pick 18 players, including 30 overseas slots.

The WPL 2023 will be hosted in Mumbai, with the matches to take place at DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium.

While Capri Holdings Private Limited has acquired Lucknow for Rs 757 crore, Ahmedabad team being sold to Adani Sports Private Limited for the highest price, Rs 1289 crore.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up as the other successful bidders.

T20 cricket might be a batters game but all-rounders have also had their say, playing a pivotal role in the team, and often adds balance to the playing XI.

Women’s cricket has witnessed several quality all-rounders over the years, from Australia’s Ellyse Perry to New Zealand’s Sophie Devine.

While the action gets underway only in March, there’s another important aspect of the WPL Auction that takes place in Mumbai in a couple of days’ time.

Let’s now take a look at five all-rounders to keep an eye out for at the WPL auction:

Ellyse Perry, Australia

One of the most reputed cricketers around the globe, Ellyse Perry of Australia will have a lot to offer when she goes under the hammer at the WPL 2023 auction. Perry may not have had the best of form in the recent couple of years, but given her experience, she can offer valuable inputs to youngsters in the squad and also act as a leader in the setup.

Perry, however, did turn things around when Australia toured India in December 2022 for a T20I series, scoring 165 runs from five matches at an average of 82.50, while also taking two wickets.

Perry has played 12 T20Is in India alone, having scored 167 runs and scalping nine wickets.

Teams will be eyeing a quality all-rounder in Perry, and there might even be a bidding war for the 32-year-old, who will look to get a good run of scores in the Women’s T20 World Cup that got underway in South Africa on Friday.

Deepti Sharma, India

Another experienced campaigner in this list, 25-year-old Deepti Sharma is one of the many home favourites to walk away with a productive deal at WPL 2023 auction. Deepti made her T20I debut in 2016, at the age of 19, against Australia, in Sydney, and has not looked back since.

Deepti Sharma is currently ranked three among bowlers in T20Is, and she has produced some match-winning efforts with both the bat and ball. The 25-year-old has so far scored 914 runs from 87 matches, and has also scalped 96 wickets.

Ashleigh Gardner, Australia

It was only in 2017 when Ashleigh Gardner made her debut in the T20I format for Australia, and she has gone on to play 67 matches for her side, scoring 1066 runs and scalping 43 wickets.

Gardner is an aggressive middle-order batter who can also double up as an off-break bowler.

Gardner ended up as the Player of the Series when Australia toured India for five T20Is, scalping seven wickets and ending up as the top wicket-taker in the series.

The World No 1 all-rounder has had a productive last 12 months, scoring 251 runs from 16 matches at an average of 83.66 while also taking 16 wickets.

Sophie Devine, New Zealand

Sophie Devine is currently number three on the women’s T20I all-rounders’ list. She has an impressive all-round record, having scalped 110 wickets from 115 T20I matches, while also having scored 2950 runs for the White Ferns.

In 2021, Devine also smashed the fastest century in women’s T20 history, taking just 36 deliveries to reach the milestone while playing for Wellington Blaze in a Super Smash game.

Only a year earlier, in 2020, the 33-year-old became first to register five consecutive fifty-plus scores in T20Is, be it male or female. She extended this record to six when she captained New Zealand in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Devine breaking records does not end there. In 2018, Devine scored the fastest fifty in Women’s T20Is, reaching just 18 balls to reach the milestone during a match against India in Bengaluru.

Like Perry, Devine also has leadership qualities, and her presence in the squad will be felt since she can assist youngsters with valuable inputs.

Katherine Brunt, England

Katherine Sciver-Brunt brings with her loads of experience, playing for England in the international arena. She features in the Rs 50 Lakh base price category, along with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Meg Lanning among a few others.

A bowling all-rounder, Katherine has also played a few pivotal, match-winning knocks with the bat for England, while coming onto bat in the latter stages of a game. Be it an unbeaten 38 against South Africa during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, or a much recent 24 not out against West Indies in Bridgetown in December, Brunt has proved that at 37, age is just a number.

Brunt has been impeccable with the ball. In July 2022, Brunt surpassed Anya Shrubsole to become England’s leading wicket-taker in women’s T20I internationals. Speaking of which, Brunt has scalped 170 wickets in 141 WT20Is, more than any other player from England.

Brunt is also a World Cup winner, in both ODI and T20 formats, and many would even recall Brunt’s heroics of 3/6 against New Zealand, to help England clinch their maiden title on their home turf in the inaugural edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup back in 2009.

