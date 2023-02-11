The first Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction which will take place on 13 February in Mumbai will have a female auctioneer, it was reported on Saturday. The player auction in Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2023 season was conducted by Hugh Edmeades while Richard Madley and Charu Sharma have conducted the auctions in the past.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed all five WPL franchises that Malika Advani, an art collector consultant for Modern and Contemporary Indian art and partner in Art India Consultants firm, will conduct the auction, Cricbuzz reported.

WPL: 2023 season to take place between 4 to 26 march

The news report added that franchises will be provided 10-minute strategy breaks every hour during the auction.

“Following the conclusion of each set, there may (at the Auctioneer’s discretion) be a short break to allow franchises time to re-evaluate tactics. The length of each break will be announced by the Auctioneer at the conclusion of the relevant set. A warning bell will ring two minutes before the resumption of the Player Auction after each break. The Player Auction will re-start promptly after each break. It is anticipated that these short breaks will total a minimum of 10 minutes in every hour of the Player Auction proceedings,” the BCCI note sent to franchises said, reported Cricbuzz.

A total of 409 players have registered for the auction including 246 from India and 163 overseas players including eight from associate nations.

WPL Auction: All you need to know

Each franchise will have a full purse of Rs 12 crore and is required to pick a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18. They have to spend a minimum of Rs 9 crore and teams can only buy six foreign players each.

The players during the auction will be presented in set as per their specialisation — marquee players, batters, allrounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, spin bowlers and emerging players.

Players have five different price slabs for the auction. The highest being Rs 50 lakh followed by Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh. A total of 24 players including Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Ecclestone have registered in the Rs 50 lakh slab.

The bidding increment was also revealed by the news report.

For bids up to Rs 1 crore: Rs 5 lakh increment

For bids from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore: Rs 10 lakh increment

For bids from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore: Rs 20 lakh increment

For bids over Rs 3 crore: Increment not less than Rs 20 lakh

