The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to kick off from 4th March and it will be played in Mumbai with the final scheduled to take place on 26th March. The Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will host all the matches with the tournament opener expected to be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians-owned franchise.

A total of 22 games will be played in the inaugural season with the top-ranked team in the league stage qualifying directly for the final. The second and third-placed teams will battle out for a place in the title clash.

🗓️ Date: 13th February 2023 📍 Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai 4️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ Players set to go under the hammer #WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/HXyDFPlleW — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 9, 2023

Notably, the WPL auction will take place on February 13 in Mumbai. Here’s all you need to know about it:

WPL Franchises

A total of five franchises will participate in the inaugural edition of the league and auction. Apart from three IPL team owners — Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals — Capri Global Holdings (Lucknow) and the Adani Sportsline (Gujarat) have bought the five franchises.

Total players in the WPL auction

A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural WPL Player Auction & the final list was shortened to 409 players, out of which 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players while 8 players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 202, and the uncapped players are 199.

WPL auction purse and slots

Each team will have a purse of Rs 12 crore at the players’ auction next month and will need to buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18. Up to five overseas players, including one from an associate member country, will be allowed in the playing eleven.

A total of 24 players have listed themselves at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma are amongst the few Indians who have opted to be in the highest reserve price bracket.

WPL auction date and time

The Women’s Premier League auction will take place on 13th February (Monday). The WPL auction will start at 2.30 pm IST at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

WPL auction Live streaming and telecast

The WPL auction’s Live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and the event will be broadcast Live on Sports 18 Network.

