Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has been named as a mentor of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), the franchise announced on Wednesday. The WPL 2023 will be played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from 4 to 26 March.

Mirza is the first Indian woman tennis player to win a Grand Slam title. In total, she won three doubles and three mixed doubles major titles. Mirza had announced ahead of Australian Open, where she finished as runners-up in mixed doubles with Rohan Bopanna, that she will be retiring in 2023. The ATP Open in Dubai is expected to be her last tournament.

The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field. We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women’s cricket team. 🤩#PlayBold @MirzaSania pic.twitter.com/eMOMU84lsC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 15, 2023

“It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women’s team as a mentor. Indian women’s cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women’s Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch,” Sania said about her appointment.

“RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonates with my vision and outlook as that’s how I have approached my playing career and it’s also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement. RCB has been a popular team and much followed team in the IPL over the years.

“I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the Women’s Premier League as it will push the women’s sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child.”

In the recently concluded, WPL player auction, RCB acquired 18 players including Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.4 crore — the most expensive buy at the event.

They also added notable international names to their squad such as Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine, England’s skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh.

