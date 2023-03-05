Preview: Gujarat Giants will hope to bounce back from a disastrous loss against Mumbai Indians when they take on UP Warriorz, the only side that hasn’t made an appearance so far, in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The UP Warriorz-Gujarat Giants clash will be the second game of the first double-header of the inaugural Women’s Premier League, with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Capitals in the afternoon clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Giants return to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai — the venue where they suffered a 143-run thrashing at the hands of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians. Mumbai rode on skipper Harmanpreet’s 30-ball 65 as well as vital knocks from Hayley Matthews (47) and Amelia Kerr (45 not out) to post a commanding 207/5 on the board.

Gujarat then suffered a blow early in their chase with Beth Mooney retiring hurt in the very first over. The Ahmedabad-based franchise then lost wickets at regular intervals, and were restricted to 64/9 with Saika Ishaque the pick of the Mumbai bowlers with figures of 4/11. After starring with the bat, New Zealand all-rounder Kerr would then make a valuable contribution with the ball with a haul of 2/12.

Squads:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav

Gujarat Giants: Kim Garth, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Beth Mooney(w/c), Harleen Deol, Hurley Gala, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Tanuja Kanwar.

