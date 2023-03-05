Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • WPL 2023 Live Score, UPW vs GG: UPW 105/7; Sutherland removes Vaidya as Gujarat inch closer to victory

WPL 2023 Live Score, UPW vs GG: UPW 105/7; Sutherland removes Vaidya as Gujarat inch closer to victory

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Follow UPW vs GG live score, ball by ball commentary, scorecard and latest updates from WPL 2023 live match at Firstpost

WPL 2023 Live Score, UPW vs GG: UPW 105/7; Sutherland removes Vaidya as Gujarat inch closer to victory

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Score: UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy and stand-in Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana at the toss during Match 3 of WPL 2023. Sportzpics

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 05 March, 2023

05 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants

169/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 3
UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz

107/7 (16.0 ov)

Live Blog
22:28 (IST)
wkt

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Sutherland deceives Vaidya with the slower delivery as the latter ends up chipping the ball towards mid on, where Hemalatha pulls off a fine, low running catch. The umpire signals timeout after the dismissal. UPW 105/7; need 65 off 24

Vaidya c Hemalatha b Sutherland 4(7)

Full Scorecard
22:22 (IST)
wkt

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED! Two-in-two for Kim Garth, castling Simran Shaikh with a full, straight delivery as the Irish-born Australian seamer completes her five-for! And just like that, UP's hopes of starting their campaign with a win might just have been extinguished. UPW 88/6

Shaikh b Garth 0(1)

Full Scorecard
22:17 (IST)
wkt

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Kim Garth strikes right away after being brought back into the attack, getting what could be a game-changing wicket by getting Navgire caught-behind for 53! Navgire was looking to pull the short delivery going down leg, but ended up gloving it to the keeper. UPW 88/5

Navgire c Verma b Garth 53(43)

Full Scorecard
22:16 (IST)
wkt

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED! Mansi Joshi breaks the solid fourth-wicket stand, breaching Deepti Sharma's defence and rattling her stumps as the all-rounder departs for 11! UPW 86/4

Deepti b Joshi 11(16)

Full Scorecard
22:10 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Score

FIFTY for Kiran Navgire in 40 deliveries! Superb knock from the Pune-born Nagaland batter, who has almost single-handedly revived UP's chase with a knock containing five fours and two maximums. UPW 85/3

Full Scorecard
22:09 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL LIVE Cricket Score


After 10 overs,UP Warriorz 70/3 ( Kiran Navgire 46 , Deepti Sharma 8)


The fifty partnership comes up between Navgire and Deepti for the fourth wicket at the halfway stage of tghe chase, with Navgire closing in on a personal milestone as well. UP Warriorz need another 100 to win in 60 balls.

Full Scorecard
21:57 (IST)
six

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Score

After 9 overs,UP Warriorz 59/3 ( Kiran Navgire 40 , Deepti Sharma 4)

SIX! Navgire gets down on one knee and slog sweeps over long on for a 74-metre hit! She moves to 39 with that hit! Opposition skipper Sneh Rana concedes nine off her first over, with the umpire signalling timeout at the end of the ninth. UP Warriorz need 110 off 66 — quite achievable the way Navgire is operating at the moment.

Full Scorecard
21:49 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL LIVE Cricket Score


After 7 overs,UP Warriorz 44/3 ( Kiran Navgire 26 , Deepti Sharma 2)


Sutherland nearly gets a wicket in her second over as the ball flies past a diving Sushma Verma after a nick off Navgire’s blade, resulting in a third boundary for the Nagaland batter. Nine off the over, with UP starting to make a decent recovery thanks to Navgire.

Full Scorecard
21:45 (IST)

Clinical display from the Giants!

Full Scorecard
21:45 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL LIVE Cricket Score


After 6 overs,UP Warriorz 35/3 ( Kiran Navgire 19 , Deepti Sharma 0)


UP Warriorz are in deep trouble after that triple-wicket over from Kim Garth, and are gasping for breath, until Navgire provides them some respite with the first maximum of the chase, getting down on one knee and slog-sweeping towards deep midwicket off Tanuja Kanwar, who concedes nine off her second over. UP Warriorz reach 35/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:28 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Sutherland deceives Vaidya with the slower delivery as the latter ends up chipping the ball towards mid on, where Hemalatha pulls off a fine, low running catch. The umpire signals timeout after the dismissal. UPW 105/7; need 65 off 24

Vaidya c Hemalatha b Sutherland 4(7)
22:22 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED! Two-in-two for Kim Garth, castling Simran Shaikh with a full, straight delivery as the Irish-born Australian seamer completes her five-for! And just like that, UP's hopes of starting their campaign with a win might just have been extinguished. UPW 88/6

Shaikh b Garth 0(1)
22:17 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Kim Garth strikes right away after being brought back into the attack, getting what could be a game-changing wicket by getting Navgire caught-behind for 53! Navgire was looking to pull the short delivery going down leg, but ended up gloving it to the keeper. UPW 88/5

Navgire c Verma b Garth 53(43)
22:16 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED! Mansi Joshi breaks the solid fourth-wicket stand, breaching Deepti Sharma's defence and rattling her stumps as the all-rounder departs for 11! UPW 86/4

Deepti b Joshi 11(16)
22:10 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Score

FIFTY for Kiran Navgire in 40 deliveries! Superb knock from the Pune-born Nagaland batter, who has almost single-handedly revived UP's chase with a knock containing five fours and two maximums. UPW 85/3
22:09 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL LIVE Cricket Score


After 10 overs,UP Warriorz 70/3 ( Kiran Navgire 46 , Deepti Sharma 8)


The fifty partnership comes up between Navgire and Deepti for the fourth wicket at the halfway stage of tghe chase, with Navgire closing in on a personal milestone as well. UP Warriorz need another 100 to win in 60 balls.
21:37 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Three wickets in one over for Kim Garth, one that puts Gujarat firmly in control of the game inside the powerplay! Superb display of swing bowling by Garth as all-rounder Tahlia McGrath ends up departing for a golden duck after nicking the ball to Hemalatha at slip. UPW 20/3

McGrath c Hemalatha b Garth 0(1)
21:34 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Make that two wickets in an over as Garth removes the other opener as well, with Sehrawat perishing after nicking the ball to Mansi Joshi at short third man. UPW 19/2

Sehrawat c Joshi b Garth 5(6)
21:29 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Huge wicket for the Giants as Kim Garth pulls off a fine catch off her own bowling to get rid of Alyssa Healy, who was expected to lead from the front during UP's chase. UPW 13/1

Healy c and b Garth 7(8)
20:51 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL LIVE Score

OUT! Harleen narrowly misses out on a half-century, falling just four short of the milestone in the end. Was looking to get to the mark in style, but ended up getting caught in front of the midwicket boundary by McGrath. GG 142/6

Deol b McGrath b Sarvani 46(32)
20:41 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Score

OUT! Big wicket for the Warriorz as Deepti manages to get Gardner stumped. Keeper Healy fumbled while collecting the ball, which ended up hitting the stumps after deflecting off her body. The UPW captain wears an embarrassed smile after the chaotic dismissal of her Australia teammate. GG 120/5

Gardner st Healy b Deepti 25(19)
20:20 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! McGrath fights back after conceding a boundary and five wides in the previous two deliveries as Sushma Verma departs after getting caught by Sehrawat at midwicket while looking to smash the ball out of the park. GG 76/4

Verma c Sehrawat b McGrath 9(13)
20:02 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Second wicket for Sophie Ecclestone as Annabel Sutherland ends up holing out to Anjali Sarvani at cow corner while looking to clear the fence. Got down on one knee and went for the slog sweep, but the Aussie couldn't quite time it. GG 50/3

Sutherland c Sarvani b Ecclestone 8(10)
19:50 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Score

OUT! Gujarat lose both openers to spin in a space of a few deliveries, with Meghana following Dunkley back to the dugout. Gets a thick leading edge while attempting a wild heave, offering Deepti a simple catch at short third. GG 43/2

Meghana c Sehrawat b Ecclestone 24(15)
19:49 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Score

BOWLED! Deepti draws first blood for the Warriorz as the off-spinner rattles Sophia Dunkley's leg-stump with a yorker-length delivery! GG 34/1

Dunkley b Deepti 13(11)
19:11 (IST)

Teams:


UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad


Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: Gujarat Giants win the toss and stand-in skipper Sneh Rana opts to bat.

Preview: Gujarat Giants will hope to bounce back from a disastrous loss against Mumbai Indians when they take on UP Warriorz, the only side that hasn’t made an appearance so far, in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The UP Warriorz-Gujarat Giants clash will be the second game of the first double-header of the inaugural Women’s Premier League, with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Capitals in the afternoon clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Giants return to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai — the venue where they suffered a 143-run thrashing at the hands of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians. Mumbai rode on skipper Harmanpreet’s 30-ball 65 as well as vital knocks from Hayley Matthews (47) and Amelia Kerr (45 not out) to post a commanding 207/5 on the board.

Gujarat then suffered a blow early in their chase with Beth Mooney retiring hurt in the very first over. The Ahmedabad-based franchise then lost wickets at regular intervals, and were restricted to 64/9 with Saika Ishaque the pick of the Mumbai bowlers with figures of 4/11. After starring with the bat, New Zealand all-rounder Kerr would then make a valuable contribution with the ball with a haul of 2/12.

Squads:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav

Gujarat Giants: Kim Garth, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Beth Mooney(w/c), Harleen Deol, Hurley Gala, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Tanuja Kanwar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 05, 2023 22:28:55 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WPL 2023: Dawn of a new era for women's cricket in India
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: Dawn of a new era for women's cricket in India

WPL 2023, the 21-match tournament will commence on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener.

WPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians rescheduled, will start at 8 PM IST
First Cricket News

WPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians rescheduled, will start at 8 PM IST

The WPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place at 6.25 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

WPL 2023, GG vs MI Highlights: All-round Mumbai Indians hammer Gujarat Giants by 143 runs
First Cricket News

WPL 2023, GG vs MI Highlights: All-round Mumbai Indians hammer Gujarat Giants by 143 runs

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Highlights: Hemalatha remains unbeaten on 29 as Gujarat Giants are bundled out for 64 after Mumbai Indians post a massive 207/5 on the board.