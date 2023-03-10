Toss report: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opted to bat after winning the toss in Match 8 of the inaugural Women’s Premier League against UP Warriorz.

While Bangalore made three changes to their lineup for Friday’s clash, UP brought hard-hitting all-rounder Grace Harris, who’s unbeaten 59 led them to a memorable victory over Gujarat Giants, in place of seamer Shabnim Ismail.

RCB currently are the only team in the WPL without a victory so far, having lost against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants and finding themselves at the bottom of the points table with a Net Run Rate of -2.263.

UP, on the other hand, suffered a 42-run loss against Delhi after starting their campaign with a victory over Gujarat.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

