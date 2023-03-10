Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

WPL 2023 LIVE Score, RCB vs UPW, Match 8 in Mumbai: UP bowl Bangalore out for 138

Smriti Mandhana (C) of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Alyssa Healy (C) of UP Warriorz pose for picture during match eight of the Women’s Premier League between the the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the UP Warriorz held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on the 10th March 2023 Photo by: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs UP Warriorz At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 10 March, 2023

10 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Strategic Time-out
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

138/10 (19.3 ov)

Match 8
UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz

55/0 (6.0 ov)

Toss report: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opted to bat after winning the toss in Match 8 of the inaugural Women’s Premier League against UP Warriorz.

While Bangalore made three changes to their lineup for Friday’s clash, UP brought hard-hitting all-rounder Grace Harris, who’s unbeaten 59 led them to a memorable victory over Gujarat Giants, in place of seamer Shabnim Ismail.

RCB currently are the only team in the WPL without a victory so far, having lost against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants and finding themselves at the bottom of the points table with a Net Run Rate of -2.263.

UP, on the other hand, suffered a 42-run loss against Delhi after starting their campaign with a victory over Gujarat.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Updated Date: March 10, 2023 21:20:24 IST

