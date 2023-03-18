RCB vs GG preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to stay afloat in the race to the playoffs when they take on Gujarat Giants in Match 16 of the inaugural Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers were off to a disastrous start despite being a star-studded side, losing five games in a row and appearing well on their way to becoming the first team to get knocked out.

RCB however, managed to snap their five-match winless run with a five-wicket win over the UP Warriorz on Wednesday, the victory keeping their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry’s 3/16 helped RCB bowl UPW out for 135 after they opted to field.

Kanika Ahuja then led the way with the bat, smashing a 30-ball 46 and building valuable partnerships with Heather Knight (24) and Richa Ghosh (31 not out) as Bangalore chased the 136-run target down with two overs to spare.

Gujarat, too, would keep their playoff hopes alive by beating Delhi Capitals by 11 runs the following day, with Laura Wolvaardt (57) and Ashleigh Gardner (51 not out and 2/19) playing central roles in the victory.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia.

