WPL 2023 Live Score, RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers Bangalore 91/4, chasing 224 runs

WPL 2023 Live Score, RCB vs DC: Alice Capsey took the first wicket as Royal Challengers Bangalore chased 224 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sportzpics

18:12 (IST)

DISHA KASAT IS GONE!

Second wicket in the over for Norris and it is Disha Kasat who has to walk back now. Short, down leg, Kasat pulls it straight down deep backward square's throat where Capsey completes the straightforward catch

Kasat c Capsey b Norris 9 (11)

18:10 (IST)
wkt

ELLYSE PERRY IS GONE!

Perry has dragged one on from Tara Norris who is bowling her first over. Perry comes down the track, looks to power it through the off-side region, but the ball stays slow and she ends up getting an inside edge onto the stumps

Perry b Norris 31 (19)

18:05 (IST)
four

RCB vs DC Live Score

FOUR! FOUR! FOUR! 16 runs from the 10th over as Ellyse Perry goes after Radha Yadav. First one towards long on, second towards square leg and the third one is smacked in the mid-off region

17:52 (IST)
four

RCB vs DC Live Score

FOUR! Short from Radha Yadav, outside off stump, Ellyse Perry backs away, opens up the off-side and pierces the gap between cover and cover-point with a cut shot

17:50 (IST)

SMRITI MANDHANA DEPARTS!

A sitter for Shikha Pandey at short fine leg and RCB have lost both their openers to Capsey. Tossed up, sliding down leg stump, Smriti Mandhana looked to paddle sweep it but couldn't roll her wrists over. Simple take for Shikha at short fine leg

Mandhana c Pandey b Capsey 35 (23)

17:41 (IST)

SOPHIE DEVINE DEPARTS!

Sophie Devine is gone on the second ball of the fifth over. Tough catch for Shafali Verma and she has held on - somehow. Replays check whether she got her hands underneath it and it is not an easy call. Eventually the third umpire declares, 'Fingers are under the ball and the ball has carried, so Devine is OUT.' Flighted delivery outside off by Alice Capsey, Devine smacks it to the right of mid-off where Shafali is stationed. The RCB opener dives and completes the catch

Devine c Shafali b Capsey 14 (11)

17:37 (IST)
four

RCB vs DC Live Score

Royal Challengers Bangalore have started confidently and strongly in the first four overs. Smriti Mandhana has raced off to 27 runs and Sophie Devine has moved to 14 runs.

17:11 (IST)

Brilliant stat

17:10 (IST)

RCB need 224 to win

Delhi Capitals put together 223 runs with Meg Lanning (72) and Shafali Verma (84) pick of the lot. Kapp (39) and Jemimah (22) with the finishing touches

Royal Challengers Bangalore need 224 to win

17:10 (IST)
four

12 runs from the final over of the innings. Two boundaries in the last over - one from Jemimah and one from Kapp. The South African, fittingly, scores a boundary to end this big-scoring inning

14:47 (IST)

RCB vs DC Preview

Today is the first day of a double header in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and it starts with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. There's plenty of star power on offer from both these teams. RCB broke bank in acquiring some of the biggest players in women's cricket. But that has resulted in a skewed composition. Delhi, meanwhile, look better as a whole - at least on paper. This could very well come close.

RCB vs DC, WPL Live Score: Smriti Mandhana’s languid grace will meet its match in Shafali Verma’s brute power when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals in WPL.

RCB have prepared a fantastic roster in terms of international recruits, including skipper Mandhana, who is the highest paid player of the league at Rs 3.40 crore. With Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine and the marauding Richa Ghosh in their ranks, the team does have a formidable look.

But on paper, the multiple World Cup-winning legendary Australian Meg Lanning’s Delhi team will have a slight edge over their opponents in terms of pure Indian talent.

While Lanning along with Jess Jonasen, Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey are likely to be the four overseas players, DC’s Indian line-up is both formidable and scary at the same time.

Shafali, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav are all seasoned India players.

In U-19 World Cup-winning seamer Titas Sadhu, hard-hitting Kashmir woman Jasia Akhtar and keeper Aparna Mondal in the mix, Delhi Capitals have procured the best possible Indian talent on offer.

(with inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: March 05, 2023 18:07:08 IST

