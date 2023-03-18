MI vs UPW preview: UP Warriorz won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat in Match 15 of the inaugural Women’s Premier League at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

UP Warriorz will aim to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back losses and bolster their chances of reaching the playoffs in the afternoon clash of the Saturday double-header.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have had a stellar run so far this season, winning all five of their matches to become the first team to confirm their place in the knockouts.

Skipper Kaur and coach Charlotte Edwards, however, will hope to keep their team focused and prevent them from getting complacent, setting their sights on a sixth consecutive win on Saturday.

While MI decided to retain the same XI, UP decided to bring in Parshavi Chopra for Shweta Sehrawat.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

