Cricket

MI vs RCB WPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Follow MI vs RCB live score, ball by ball commentary, scorecard and latest updates from WPL 2023 live match at Firstpost

MI vs RCB, WPL 2023 LIVE Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana with her Mumbai Indians counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur at toss ahead of the WPL 2023 clash in Brabourne Stadium. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 06 March, 2023

06 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Innings Break
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

155/10 (18.4 ov)

Match 4
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Toss report: Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to bat after skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss in Match 4 of the Women’s Premier League at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

While RCB made one change to their lineup, bringing in Shreyanka Patil in for Asha Shobhana while Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur announced an unchanged XI.

MI will be hoping to extend their perfect start to the inaugural WPL, having thrashed Gujarat Giants by a whopping 143 runs in the tournament opener on Saturday.

RCB, on the other hand, suffered a 60-run loss at the hands of the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals on Sunday, and will be hoping to bounce back with a win in today’s clash.

MI and RCB are among the most decorated franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with huge fan bases and their fixtures are considered to be marquee clashes.

Their WPL counterparts are expected to draw as much fanfare given they’re led by two of the biggest names in Indian women’s cricket today.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Updated Date: March 06, 2023 21:19:39 IST

Tags:

