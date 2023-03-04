Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon dazzle in front of capacity DY Patil crowd

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Latest Update: Popular singer AP Dhillon and Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon are among those scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony ahead of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians clash.

The Women's Premier League logo as unveiled in the Player Auction that took place on 13 February. Sportzpics for BCCI

18:53 (IST)

WPL Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates

Here's Punjabi R&B star AP Dhillon in action next, starting off with his popular 'Brown Munde'.

18:53 (IST)
18:45 (IST)

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates

Advani's Bollywood colleague Kriti Sanon is next, performing to the Chak De India! track 'Badal Pe Paon Hai' followed by the 'Chak De' title track.

18:45 (IST)
18:41 (IST)

Here's the Shershaah and Kabir Singh star in action

18:41 (IST)
18:35 (IST)

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates

Bollywood star Kiara Advani is the first act of the evening, and she is set to perform to some of the latest chartbusters...

18:35 (IST)
18:33 (IST)

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates

“Can’t you sense the Shakti in the air right now,” says host Mandira Bedi as the opening ceremony of the inaugural Women’s Premier League kicks off at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

18:33 (IST)
18:28 (IST)

Anjum Chopra bats for more Indian leadership at WPL

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League features three Australian captains — Alyssa Healy (UPW), Meg Lanning (DC) and Beth Mooney (GG), with Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) and Smriti Mandhana (RCB) leading the other two.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra, for one, isn't happy with a majority of the franchises opting for overseas players as captain.

Read: Indian players should have been captains, says Chopra

18:28 (IST)
18:25 (IST)

Gujarat Giants' Harleen Deol speaks to the broadcasters ahead of the opening ceremony

“Actually we always wanted this day to arrive. Very excited for it. As a young girl, always wanted to play WPL. Very exciting day for us. Even overseas players are very excited for it. The preparation has been good so far. We have been gelling well so far. Today’s match is going to be a good match as MI is a very strong opponent, and it’s going to be a strong crowd”

18:25 (IST)
18:10 (IST)

Final touches at the DY Patil...

18:10 (IST)
18:00 (IST)

Revised match timings

The Women's Premier League 2023 opening game between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians that was originally supposed to start at 7.30 PM IST, will now start at 8 pm IST.

The opening ceremony, however, will kick off in about 25 minutes.

Click here for more details

18:00 (IST)
17:56 (IST)

Dawn of a new era for women's cricket in India

India’s women cricketers will not only get the much-needed exposure to take their game to the next level but also enjoy the perks of a cash-rich tournament when the Women’s Premier League (WPL) ushers in a new dawn for the sport in the country. The 21-match tournament will commence on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener.

Click here to read the tournament preview

17:56 (IST)
Highlights

title-img

Preview: 4 March will be remembered as a historic day, not just for women’s cricket in India but across the world with the Women’s Premier League finally set to kick off after years of uncertainty over its existence.

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians will kick off the tournament against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where a glitzy opening ceremony featuring filmstars such as Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani and popular singer AP Dhillon will take place ahead of the tournament opener.

MI are among the three IPL franchises — Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore being the other two — with presence in the women’s league as well. While the WPL also features the Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises, they are owned by entities different from the IPL.

While MI are led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who went to the franchise for a sum of Rs 1.8 crore, GG are led by Beth Mooney, one of the three Aussie captains in the league with Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy leading Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz respectively.

While the match was to originally start at 7.30 pm IST, it had later been delayed by half-an-hour to 8. The opening ceremony is scheduled to start from 6.25 pm IST.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney(w/c), Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth

Updated Date: March 04, 2023 18:59:39 IST

Tags:

