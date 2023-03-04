Preview: 4 March will be remembered as a historic day, not just for women’s cricket in India but across the world with the Women’s Premier League finally set to kick off after years of uncertainty over its existence.

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians will kick off the tournament against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where a glitzy opening ceremony featuring filmstars such as Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani and popular singer AP Dhillon will take place ahead of the tournament opener.

MI are among the three IPL franchises — Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore being the other two — with presence in the women’s league as well. While the WPL also features the Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises, they are owned by entities different from the IPL.

While MI are led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who went to the franchise for a sum of Rs 1.8 crore, GG are led by Beth Mooney, one of the three Aussie captains in the league with Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy leading Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz respectively.

While the match was to originally start at 7.30 pm IST, it had later been delayed by half-an-hour to 8. The opening ceremony is scheduled to start from 6.25 pm IST.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney(w/c), Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.