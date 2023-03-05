This is just what the Women's Premier League needed after consecutive one-sided finishes! Hats off to the trio of Navgire, Harris and Ecclestone for refusing to give up even when the odds were heavily stacked against them at 107/7 when they needed 63 off the last 24 deliveries! With a middle and lower order as power-packed as this, the UP Warriorz have announced themselves in the competition, especially to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, both of whom started their campaigns with lopsided wins.

Credit to Gujarat Giants for dishing out a much-improved performance just 24 hours after getting decimated by MI at the same venue yesterday, that too with regular skipper Beth Mooney injured. Sneh Rana certainly did a decent job marshalling the troops today, and will hope to lead her side to a victory should she lead them again in their next outing.