  • WPL 2023 Highlights, UPW vs GG: Harris, Ecclestone guide UPW to thrilling victory over GG

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 Highlights: Follow UPW vs GG live score, ball by ball commentary, scorecard and latest updates from WPL 2023 live match at Firstpost

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Score: UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy and stand-in Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana at the toss during Match 3 of WPL 2023. Sportzpics

UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 05 March, 2023

05 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants

169/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 3
UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz

175/7 (19.5 ov)

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets

23:25 (IST)

And that brings us to the end of our coverage of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match, and may we be treated to a lot more nail-biters such as this in the inaugural edition and beyond! On behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

23:23 (IST)

Grace Harris is the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 59 off just 26 deliveries

23:08 (IST)

This is just what the Women's Premier League needed after consecutive one-sided finishes! Hats off to the trio of Navgire, Harris and Ecclestone for refusing to give up even when the odds were heavily stacked against them at 107/7 when they needed 63 off the last 24 deliveries! With a middle and lower order as power-packed as this, the UP Warriorz have announced themselves in the competition, especially to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, both of whom started their campaigns with lopsided wins.

Credit to Gujarat Giants for dishing out a much-improved performance just 24 hours after getting decimated by MI at the same venue yesterday, that too with regular skipper Beth Mooney injured. Sneh Rana certainly did a decent job marshalling the troops today, and will hope to lead her side to a victory should she lead them again in their next outing.

23:03 (IST)

Scenes at the DYP

23:02 (IST)

Perfect reaction to the finish of this incredible game

22:55 (IST)
six

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Score

After 19.5 overs,UP Warriorz 175/7 ( Grace Harris 59 , Sophie Ecclestone 22)

SIX! Grace Harris finishes off in style as UP Warriorz defeat Gujarat Giants by three wickets in a match that goes down the wire! The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League gets its first last-ball thriller after two consecutive one-sided finishes!

And this is also the first time a team has successfully chased down a target in the WPL!

22:55 (IST)
four

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Score

FOUR! Terrible misfield by Mansi Joshi at deep extra cover after a mishit by Grace Harris, who brings up her half-century in just 25 deliveries! UPW 169/7; need 1 off 2

22:51 (IST)
four

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Score

FOUR! After a wide and a brace off the second, Harris clobbers the ball over the bowler's head to move to 49, and bring the equation down to 6 off 3! Can she finish it with one hit and seal a memorable win? UPW 164/7

22:45 (IST)
six

UPW vs GG WPL 2023 LIVE Score

SIX! Smashed out of the park by Harris first ball into the final over! Also brings up the fifty partnership for the eighth wicket! UPW 157/7; need 13 off 5!

22:44 (IST)

UPW vs GG WPL LIVE Cricket Score


After 19 overs,UP Warriorz 151/7 ( Grace Harris 37 , Sophie Ecclestone 22)


Another big over for UP with 14 coming off Gardner’s final over, Ecclestone playing the key aggressor here! UP Warriorz need 19 off 6!

19:01 (IST)

TOSS: Gujarat Giants win the toss and stand-in skipper Sneh Rana opts to bat.

Preview: Gujarat Giants will hope to bounce back from a disastrous loss against Mumbai Indians when they take on UP Warriorz, the only side that hasn’t made an appearance so far, in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The UP Warriorz-Gujarat Giants clash will be the second game of the first double-header of the inaugural Women’s Premier League, with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Capitals in the afternoon clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Giants return to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai — the venue where they suffered a 143-run thrashing at the hands of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians. Mumbai rode on skipper Harmanpreet’s 30-ball 65 as well as vital knocks from Hayley Matthews (47) and Amelia Kerr (45 not out) to post a commanding 207/5 on the board.

Gujarat then suffered a blow early in their chase with Beth Mooney retiring hurt in the very first over. The Ahmedabad-based franchise then lost wickets at regular intervals, and were restricted to 64/9 with Saika Ishaque the pick of the Mumbai bowlers with figures of 4/11. After starring with the bat, New Zealand all-rounder Kerr would then make a valuable contribution with the ball with a haul of 2/12.

Squads:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav

Gujarat Giants: Kim Garth, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Beth Mooney(w/c), Harleen Deol, Hurley Gala, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Tanuja Kanwar.

Updated Date: March 05, 2023 23:26:04 IST

