Preview: An unbeaten Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in the 10th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, as the tournament approaches its midway stage.

MI, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have registered wins over Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, and now face a UP Warriorz outfit who have won two out of their first three matches.

In fact, the Lucknow-based side are coming off a confident 10-wicket win over RCB, with skipper Alyssa Healy having scored an unbeaten 96 to take her side home with sevenovers to spare.

Having opted to bat first, RCB were restricted to 138, courtesy some fine bowling from Sophie Ecclestone (4/13) and Deepti Sharma (3/26).

It was a walk in the park for UPW openers Devika Vaidya (36*) and Alyssa Healy (96*) as they completed the chase in style. The Warriorz are currently placed third in the points table, and a win would take them level on points with MI and DC, who are both on six points.

Squads:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(Captain), Devika Vaidya, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur(Captain), Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

