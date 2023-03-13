Mumbai Indians maintained their unbeaten run as they defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets in WPL 2023
Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 8 wickets
Preview: An unbeaten Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in the 10th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, as the tournament approaches its midway stage.
MI, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have registered wins over Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, and now face a UP Warriorz outfit who have won two out of their first three matches.
In fact, the Lucknow-based side are coming off a confident 10-wicket win over RCB, with skipper Alyssa Healy having scored an unbeaten 96 to take her side home with sevenovers to spare.
Having opted to bat first, RCB were restricted to 138, courtesy some fine bowling from Sophie Ecclestone (4/13) and Deepti Sharma (3/26).
It was a walk in the park for UPW openers Devika Vaidya (36*) and Alyssa Healy (96*) as they completed the chase in style. The Warriorz are currently placed third in the points table, and a win would take them level on points with MI and DC, who are both on six points.
Squads:
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(Captain), Devika Vaidya, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur(Captain), Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Harmanpreet, who captains the Indian team across formats and led them to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, was bought for Rs 1.8 crore by Mumbai Indians at the auction last month.
WPL 2023 Highlights, RCB vs UPW: Get WPL 2023 live score and latest updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz women's IPL cricket match at Firstpost
Grace Harris scored 59 runs from 26 balls, studded with seven fours and three sixes, as she took UP Warriorz from brink of defeat to secure the win on the penultimate ball.