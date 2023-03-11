Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • WPL 2023 Highlights, RCB vs UPW, Match 8 in Mumbai: UP thrash Bangalore by 10 wickets

Cricket

WPL 2023 Highlights, RCB vs UPW, Match 8 in Mumbai: UP thrash Bangalore by 10 wickets

WPL 2023 Highlights, RCB vs UPW: Get WPL 2023 live score and latest updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz women's IPL cricket match at Firstpost

WPL 2023 Highlights, RCB vs UPW, Match 8 in Mumbai: UP thrash Bangalore by 10 wickets

Smriti Mandhana (C) of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Alyssa Healy (C) of UP Warriorz pose for picture during match eight of the Women’s Premier League between the the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the UP Warriorz held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on the 10th March 2023 Photo by: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for WPL

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs UP Warriorz At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 10 March, 2023

10 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

138/10 (19.3 ov)

Match 8
UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz

139/0 (13.0 ov)

UP Warriorz beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets

Toss report: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opted to bat after winning the toss in Match 8 of the inaugural Women’s Premier League against UP Warriorz.

While Bangalore made three changes to their lineup for Friday’s clash, UP brought hard-hitting all-rounder Grace Harris, who’s unbeaten 59 led them to a memorable victory over Gujarat Giants, in place of seamer Shabnim Ismail.

RCB currently are the only team in the WPL without a victory so far, having lost against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants and finding themselves at the bottom of the points table with a Net Run Rate of -2.263.

UP, on the other hand, suffered a 42-run loss against Delhi after starting their campaign with a victory over Gujarat.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 11, 2023 19:24:26 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WPL 2023 Highlights, RCB vs DC: Delhi Capitals win by 60 runs for first win of the season
First Cricket News

WPL 2023 Highlights, RCB vs DC: Delhi Capitals win by 60 runs for first win of the season

RCB vs DC WPL 2023 Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs helped significantly by a 223 run batting show.

MI vs RCB Highlights, WPL 2023 Match 4 in Mumbai: Matthews, Sciver-Brunt help MI hammer RCB by 9 wickets
First Cricket News

MI vs RCB Highlights, WPL 2023 Match 4 in Mumbai: Matthews, Sciver-Brunt help MI hammer RCB by 9 wickets

MI vs RCB WPL 2023 Highlights: Follow MI vs RCB live score, ball by ball commentary, scorecard and latest updates from WPL 2023 live match at Firstpost

WPL 2023: We were below par, concedes Smriti Mandhana after losing to Mumbai Indians
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: We were below par, concedes Smriti Mandhana after losing to Mumbai Indians

While Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost two matches on the trot, this was Mumbai Indians' second victory in as many outings.