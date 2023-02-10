Harmanpreet Kaur said on Friday she couldn’t wait for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) to begin and set her sights on finishing as the leading run-scorer at the end of the tournament.

India skipper Harmanpreet, who along with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana have the highest base prices for the player auction, added that the league will be a blessing for women’s cricket in the country as it will help unearth a multitude of stars from the domestic talent pool.

“I have been working hard for this for a very long time. This is the moment. I just can’t wait for this tournament to start. If I get the maximum runs, that will be a big moment in my life,” Harmanpreet said on JioCinema.

“We are going to get a huge amount of talent from this tournament. Domestic players are going to get to play with and against overseas players in a lot of matches. That’s something we are really looking forward to seeing,” the Indian all-formats skipper added.

Harmanpreet, who had become the first Indian to play in an overseas T20 league by joining the WBBL in 2016, added that the experience of sharing a dressing room with international stars helps build one’s confidence for the international game.

“When I was playing in Australia, that gave me a lot of confidence to do well in international cricket. Now, the WPL is going to play the same role for Indian domestic players. Whenever we share the dressing room with overseas players, it is always very special for all of us. That is something all domestic players are looking forward to,” Harmanpreet, who has led India in three T20 World Cups, said.

The inaugural WPL player auction will take place in Mumbai on Monday, 13 February. As many as 1,525 players had initially registered for the auction with the final list being pruned down to 409 players, of which 246 are Indians. A total of 90 slots are available to the five franchise with the cap on international slots being 30.

The league then gets underway from 4 March with Mumbai hosting all the matches — at the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium. The final then is scheduled to take place on 26 March.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.