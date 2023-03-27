Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • WPL 2023: 'Only upwards now', Congratulatory wishes pour in for Mumbai Indians after lifting trophy

WPL 2023: 'Only upwards now', Congratulatory wishes pour in for Mumbai Indians after lifting trophy

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Mumbai Indians winning WPL 2023 trophy.

Mumbai Indians players with the winning trophy of the Final of the Women’s Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on the 26th March 2023 Photo by: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS for WPL

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten half-century and tight spells from bowlers helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to become the inaugural champions of Women’s Premier League 2023 (WPL) here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 132-run target, Mumbai Indians did not get an ideal start losing opener Yastika Bhatia for 4 as Radha Yadav dismissed her and they lost their opening wicket for 13.

Jess Jonassen came in as a first change bowler to get the prized scalp of Hayley Matthews for 13 as Mumbai Indians lose their second wicket for 23.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a much-needed partnership for Mumbai as the duo took the team’s total beyond the 50-run mark in 9.2 overs.

Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt notched up a 50-run partnership off 53 balls.

Just when it seemed that MI will comfortably chase down the target they lost the wicket of their skipper Harmanpreet to a run out for 37 as they lost their third wicket for 95.

Despite losing their skipper the team looked in control as Sciver-Brunt along with Amelia Kerr took Mumbai Indians past the triple-figure mark in 16.3 overs.

Sciver-Brunt went on to score a half-century off 52 balls. With 21 more runs needed off the last two overs, Sciver-Brunt and Kerr ensured that Mumbai Indians went past the winning target in 19.3 overs registering a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Nat Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 60 off 55 balls while Amelia Kerr scored 14 not out off 8 balls.

Here are some reactions to MI’s win:

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: March 27, 2023 01:12:59 IST

