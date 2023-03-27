Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten half-century and tight spells from bowlers helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to become the inaugural champions of Women’s Premier League 2023 (WPL) here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 132-run target, Mumbai Indians did not get an ideal start losing opener Yastika Bhatia for 4 as Radha Yadav dismissed her and they lost their opening wicket for 13.

Jess Jonassen came in as a first change bowler to get the prized scalp of Hayley Matthews for 13 as Mumbai Indians lose their second wicket for 23.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a much-needed partnership for Mumbai as the duo took the team’s total beyond the 50-run mark in 9.2 overs.

Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt notched up a 50-run partnership off 53 balls.

Just when it seemed that MI will comfortably chase down the target they lost the wicket of their skipper Harmanpreet to a run out for 37 as they lost their third wicket for 95.

Despite losing their skipper the team looked in control as Sciver-Brunt along with Amelia Kerr took Mumbai Indians past the triple-figure mark in 16.3 overs.

Sciver-Brunt went on to score a half-century off 52 balls. With 21 more runs needed off the last two overs, Sciver-Brunt and Kerr ensured that Mumbai Indians went past the winning target in 19.3 overs registering a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Nat Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 60 off 55 balls while Amelia Kerr scored 14 not out off 8 balls.

Here are some reactions to MI’s win:

CHAMPIONS @mipaltan, I'm so proud of every single one of you for your hard work, dedication & incessant passion for the game. It has been an honor to serve as the mentor & bowling coach. Only upwards now #WPL #WPLFinal #MumbaiIndians #WPL2023Final #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/8mkd38YwH1 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) March 26, 2023

Congrats @mipaltan on winning #TataWPL Intense action on the park led by none other than @ImHarmanpreet oh balle oh tere skipper Well played #NatSciverBrunt hard luck @DelhiCapitals #WPL will to open up opportunities for women’s cricket! Excited for the future! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2023

What a finish to #WPL2023final ! Congrats Mumbai Indians for the terrific win. Great going throughout the tournament. Well played Delhi Capitals. First edition of #WPL is a huge success & I am sure this will boost spirit of the game among girls at the grassroots level. @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 26, 2023

Congratulations to the @mipaltan women's team for their impressive win in the final of the WPL. Your hard work and dedication have paid off. It was great cheering for you all in the stadium today! #OneFamily #WPL #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/q3BIVshRZh — Hrithik Shokeen (@Hrithik14S) March 26, 2023

With inputs from ANI