Mumbai Indians were the form team for the most part of the league phase in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) but lost steam at the most crucial juncture to lose the top spot on the points table and a direct entry into the WPL 2023 final.

Having finished second on the basis of NRR (net run rate), the Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI will take on UP Warriorz in the Eliminator on Friday for a spot in the final against Delhi Capitals.

Interestingly, it was UP Warriorz who brought an end to Mumbai’s winning streak. MI were on a five-game winning streak from five matches when they lost to UPW by five wickets. They would then go on to lose to DC, with the two straight losses costing them the top spot on the points table.

MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator: When and where to watch

For UPW, the victory against Mumbai eased their entry into the playoffs before a win over Gujarat Giants confirmed the qualification.

While MI may have revenge on their minds in the Eliminator, UPW would be looking to continue their late surge and sneak into the final.

For MI to win they will hope for their top-four batters — Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet and Nat Sciver-Brunt — to fire again. Most of their wins have been scripted on the back of the top order making the bulk of the runs, but their failure in the games against UPW and DC, cost them the top spot on the points table.

In their four-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last league phase game, No 5 Amelia Kerr slammed 31 not out while No 6 Pooja Vstrakar made a crucial 19 which helped MI to pull off a confidence-boosting win ahead of the Eliminator. And the management will hope the middle and lower order once against stands tall in the playoff game if called upon.

For UPW, middle-order batter Tahlia McGrath has been the biggest match-winner. The Australian has scored 295 runs so far and is currently second on the list for highest run-getters in WPL 2023. Captain Alyssa Healy has amassed 242 runs but others have not impressed in the same manner.

On the bowling front, Kerr (13 wickets), Saika Ishaque (13) and Matthews (12) have been in top form for MI and are second, third and fourth respectively on the wicket-takers chart. Leading the table is UPW’s Sophie Ecclestone with 14 wickets.

With both sides consisting of multiple match-winners, a thrilling Eliminator is guaranteed.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav

