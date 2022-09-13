Would have preferred Mohammed Shami over Arshdeep Singh in T20 World Cup squad: Anshuman Gaekwad

Former India player Anshuman Gaekwad has put his weight behind pacer Mohammed Shami and insisted that the right-arm bowler should have been picked in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 instead of being in the standbys. Gaekwad said that he would have preferred Shami over Arshdeep Singh as he has a lot more experience which plays an important role in a tournament like World Cup.

“I would have preferred Shami over Arshdeep because firstly, you are playing in Australia. Secondly, you need a bit of experience to bowl on those wickets. It’s not that you can easily go and bowl and get used to those wickets and ultimately, it’s the World Cup,” Gaekwad told Sportstar.

He further added that Shami has a knack of picking wickets besides having immense experience.

“Shami has been included in the home series against Australia and South Africa, and that’s more the reason why he should have been kept in the squad for the T20 World Cup as well. Besides his experience, Shami has a knack of picking up wickets as and when required. You need a strike bowler, so Shami could have been more effective,” Gaekwad said.

Gaekwad also believes that the selectors could have picked up an extra all-rounder.

“You already have five fast bowlers, three spinners and two wicket-keepers. You have got two wicket-keepers because in case there is an injury, you have a back-up. Similarly if you look at the batters, from one to five, there’s no alternative there. If you look at that, all of them will play almost every time, so you don’t have any option left there,” he said.

“There should have been one more all-rounder who could bat and bowl as well, because now, you only have Hardik Pandya playing that role,” Gaekwad said.

