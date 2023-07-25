Australia (third), England (fourth) and West Indies (fifth) are the other teams to have featured in the new cycle.
Pakistan occupy the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings after India were held to a draw by West Indies in the second Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.
Complete Day 5 of the second Test was washed out in the Caribbean, meaning India had to settle for a share of the spoils. India had won the opening Test and gotten off to a brilliant start in the World Test Championship campaign.
Pakistan are the only team with a winning record in the new WTC cycle following their four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Galle. Babar Azam’s side took a giant step towards making it two wins in a row when they dismissed Sri Lanka for a paltry 166 runs on Day 1 of the second Test in Colombo. In reply, Pakistan were 145/2 at stumps.
India, though, are yet to taste defeat in the 2023-25 WTC cycle. Their draw with West Indies saw them drop to second place in the updated standings and their win-loss percentage dropped from 100 percent to 66.67.
Jaiswal became the 17th Indian to score a century on Test debut, as well as the first from his country to achieve the feat in the West Indies, stitching a record opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma along the way.
Ashwin ran through the West Indian batting lineup with figures of 7/71 as India went 1-0 up in the two-Test series with a victory inside three days at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.
Ashwin grabbed his 33rd Test five-for, and his fifth against West Indies, to help India bundle the home team out for a paltry 150. Openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal then stitched an unbroken 80-run opening stand in response.