Pakistan occupy the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings after India were held to a draw by West Indies in the second Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Complete Day 5 of the second Test was washed out in the Caribbean, meaning India had to settle for a share of the spoils. India had won the opening Test and gotten off to a brilliant start in the World Test Championship campaign.

Pakistan are the only team with a winning record in the new WTC cycle following their four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Galle. Babar Azam’s side took a giant step towards making it two wins in a row when they dismissed Sri Lanka for a paltry 166 runs on Day 1 of the second Test in Colombo. In reply, Pakistan were 145/2 at stumps.

India, though, are yet to taste defeat in the 2023-25 WTC cycle. Their draw with West Indies saw them drop to second place in the updated standings and their win-loss percentage dropped from 100 percent to 66.67.

Australia (third), England (fourth) and West Indies (fifth) are the other teams to have featured in the new cycle.