First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
ENG in SL Nov 14, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 16, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

World Test Championship is 'critical' for survival of longest format, says former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson

As per the ICC, the nine top-ranked sides will compete in the Test Championship with each side playing six series on a home-and-away basis against mutually selected opponents in a two-year cycle.

Press Trust of India, November 12, 2018

Mumbai: Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson on Monday emphasised that the World Test Championship is "critical" for survival of the longest format of the game.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), the nine top-ranked sides will compete in the championship with each side playing six series on a home-and-away basis against mutually selected opponents in a two-year cycle.

The cycle will begin soon after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, with the Ashes in England set to kick-start the event. The top-two sides will then contest in the ICC World Test Championship final in June 2021.

Test

World Test Championship will provide context to the long format that is critical for its survival, said former Kiwi coach Mike Hesson. Reuters

"Test cricket will survive as long as there is context. The World Test Championship is critical to its survival. If there is no context to matches and they just operate bilateral tours in isolation, then the relevancy will disappear over time," Hesson told a select group of reporters.

Hesson, who coached New Zealand for six years before taking over as head coach of IPL team Kings XI Punjab, stressed Test cricket even now generates a lot of interest.

"People are getting scared that Test cricket is disappearing, but I think that's not the case. There is still a high level of interest," added the 44-year-old Hesson.

"With the World Test Championship, you know that you play eight Tests over a two-year period. Players love playing Test cricket and playing for their country, but if you add context, that leads towards a points table or final or whatever, then it has so much more meaning," he elaborated.

Meanwhile, on his new IPL assignment, Hesson said, "It has been a big month and I am trying to get started for the auction in a few weeks' time.

"Getting to know the team around Kings XI Punjab has been an important part of the last couple of weeks. I am doing some scouting and running some trials. I have enjoyed it".

Asked what has impressed him most in the IPL, Hesson said, "Every year the skills the bowlers bring are different. Last year we saw the knuckle ball for the first time. Before that we saw the slower bouncer. Every year we see bowlers coming up with different initiatives.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kings XI Punjab, Mike Hesson, SportsTracker, Test Cricket, World Test Championship

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all