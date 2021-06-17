World Test Championship Final: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, Online and Live Streaming

The inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) will start from Friday between favoured India and No 1-ranked New Zealand in Southampton.

The two-year campaign has been disrupted and disjointed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, suitably, the two form teams have reached the final, which was moved from Lord's because Southampton's Rose Bowl facility has hotel accommodation to guarantee a bio-bubble.

India start as favourite because of the greater options at its disposal, but will go in under prepared. Because India is reeling from COVID-19, Virat Kohli's squad had to spend 14 days in quarantine in Mumbai, then another 10 in Southampton.

Only since Sunday has the team been allowed to practice together, undertaking match simulation exercises to try and compensate for the lack of a proper warm-up match.

"Little preparation time is a bit of a disadvantage maybe, but if you're ready for the challenge, even if circumstances aren't favourable, you'd do well,” India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said. "We're confident as a team. Maybe a few extra days of preparation would've helped, but we can't complain. We're ready.”

New Zealand warmed up well in the Tests against England and dominated both, winning the second match at Edgbaston inside four days without captain Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

India have already announced their playing XI. They are going with two spinners with both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin playing along with three pacers – Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami.

Here's everything you need to know about the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand:

When is the WTC Final between India and New Zealand?

The WTC Final between India and New Zealand starts on 18 June.

What are the timings of WTC Final?

The WTC Final between India and New Zealand will start at 3 PM IST with the toss taking place at 2.30 PM on Day 1.

Where is WTC Final between India and New Zealand?

The WTC Final will be played at the Ageas Bowl cricket stadium in Southampton.

Which TV channel will broadcast WTC Final between India and New Zealand?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream WTC Final?

You can watch it online on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates from the match on our blog at www.firstpost.com.

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

With inputs from AP